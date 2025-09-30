Ekiti APC Chieftain: Oyebanji’s Second Term Done Deal

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Kayode Awe, has stated that the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji next year is a foregone conclusion, saying there appears to be no visible opposition to him.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, Awe stated that the two main opposition parties, namely the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are already working towards the realisation of the second term bid of the governor.

According to Awe, APC remains the only strong platform in the state that is viable enough to win any election, describing the ADC and the PDP as mere appendages of his party by virtue of the fact that the leaders of the parties were already working for the APC.

“APC is the only political party in Ekiti State that is cohesive compared to the other two prominent parties. I say this with a strong responsibility because the leaders of the two parties have already endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term.

“It is a common knowledge that former Governor Kayode Fayemi who is romancing with ADC has not only openly endorsed Governor Oyebanji, he is also working for his reelection bid by holding the party down for a weak candidate to emerge in the ADC to contest against him (Oyebanji),” Awe stated.

According to him, “Oyenbaji is the protégé of Fayemi who installed him as governor and so far the two have continued to enjoy cozy relationship and that is not about to change in the build up to the 2026 governorship election.

“The same goes for former Governor Ayodele Fayose who is also working for the re-election bid of Governor Oyebanji. He (Fayose) has not only endorsed the governor, he is also mobilising members of the PDP like Fayemi is doing in ADC towards working for the return of Oyebanji.”