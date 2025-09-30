Ahmed, Obi, Other Eminent Speakers Confirmed for CORAN 2025 Summit

•Conference to accelerate shift from fuel imports, boost refining capacity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed is set to headline a powerhouse lineup of confirmed speakers at the 2nd Nigeria Refining Summit, hosted by the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN).

Joining him are Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Group Managing Director of TechnoOil; Mr. Temi Omatseye, Executive Chairman of Polmaz Logistics and former Director-General of NIMASA; Dr. Ibilola Amao, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Global Services; and Begna Gebreyes, Head of Heavy Industries, Telecoms & Technology (HITT) at Africa Finance Corporation— alongside other energy leaders.

The Summit will unite policymakers, regulators, investors, and operators to chart a path toward transforming Nigeria into a self-sufficient refining powerhouse and a regional fuel supplier of choice, a statement from the Momoh Oyarekhua-led organisation stated.

Despite producing over 1.4 million barrels of crude oil daily, Nigeria spends more than $10 billion annually on fuel imports. The Summit’s mission is to accelerate the shift from dependence to dominance by boosting refining capacity, ensuring sustainable crude supply, and aligning operations with global environmental standards.

Momentum is already building. The Dangote Refinery now runs at more than 70 per cent capacity, while Aradel, Waltersmith, and OPAC modular refineries demonstrate the agility of smaller-scale solutions, it said .

With BUA’s 200,000 bpd Akwa Ibom refinery and the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt and Warri plants on track, it said that Nigeria could surpass 1 million barrels per day of refining capacity by 2027 — a milestone that would decisively end fuel import reliance.

“Refining is no longer a national aspiration; it’s a shared mission for Nigeria’s energy future,” said Oyarekhua, CORAN Chairman, adding that “by combining the strengths of mega-refineries, modular facilities, and state-owned assets, we will not only achieve self-sufficiency but position Nigeria as the refining hub of Africa.”

The refining sector holds the promise of hundreds of thousands of jobs, new industrial value chains, and billions in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. With policy support and investor confidence, Nigeria could emerge as West Africa’s leading fuel supplier, serving a market worth over $20 billion annually.

The summit’s strategic dialogue will convene key players to address crude supply bottlenecks, explore fiscal incentives, and foster public-private partnerships. Inspired by global success stories like India’s Jamnagar refinery complex and Indonesia’s expansion drive, participants will craft strategies tailored to Nigeria’s unique strengths and challenges.

“CORAN 2025 will not only be a conference — it will be a catalyst for transformation. By drawing together visionaries across the energy spectrum, the summit will define a roadmap for Nigeria’s refining sector to deliver energy security, economic prosperity, and regional leadership,” the statement said.