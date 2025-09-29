Styling is Not Just About Clothes, It’s About Storytelling, Says Ogunnowo

Oluwaseun Modupe Ogunnowo, a Lagos-based fashion consultant and accessories designer, is celebrating five years of shaping Nigeria’s creative scene with her signature style and bold collaborations. Known for her work styling artists for high-profile events and brand campaigns, Ogunnowo has become a trusted name in fashion circles, but her journey has been anything but effortless.

In a recent interview, Ogunnowo opened up about the challenges she’s faced in the industry — from navigating inconsistent client expectations to the pressure of staying ahead in a fast-paced, trend-driven market.

“There were times I questioned if I belonged here,” she said. “The fashion world can be unforgiving, especially when you’re trying to build something authentic in a space that often prioritizes hype over substance.”

She also highlighted the difficulty of balancing creativity with commercial demands, especially when working with artists whose public image is tightly curated.

“Styling is not just about clothes — it’s about storytelling. Sometimes, you’re fighting to tell a story that the client hasn’t even discovered yet,” Ogunnowo explained.

Despite the hurdles, Ogunnowo’s career has been marked by impressive wins. She’s collaborated with major Nigerian music acts, contributed to brand campaigns that went viral, and launched her own line of accessories that blend Afrocentric flair with modern elegance.

“The gains are real,” she said with a smile. “Seeing my work on stage, in magazines or on billboards, is the reward for me. But even more fulfilling is when a client feels seen and empowered by what they’re wearing.”

Looking ahead, Ogunnowo plans to expand her brand internationally and mentor young creatives entering the fashion space.

“I want to be the kind of guide I wish I had when I started,” she said. “There’s room for all of us to shine — but we have to build the runway together.”

Her story is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of style as a form of self-expression. In a city where fashion is both culture and currency, Oluwaseun Modupe Ogunnowo is proving that Lagos style has global staying power.