Segun Oyenuga Champions Innovation in Nigeria’s Visual Arts Industry

After years of shaping Nigeria’s creative landscape from behind the lens, Segun Oyenuga is stepping into the spotlight, not for a shoot, but for a conversation that could redefine the future of visual storytelling in the country.

Oyenuga, a seasoned camera operator and videographer, has announced a media roundtable aimed at exploring emerging trends in photography, videography, and cinematography. The event, scheduled for next month in Lagos, will bring together industry professionals, tech innovators, and creative minds to discuss how collaboration and technology can elevate the standards of Nigeria’s visual arts sector.

With about ten years of hands-on experience in photography, audio-visual production, and broadcasting equipment operation, Oyenuga has built a reputation for technical excellence and creative integrity. His work has supported television productions, music videos, documentaries, and live events, earning him respect across the industry.

The upcoming roundtable will focus on the integration of modern equipment and software into everyday production workflows. Topics will include drone cinematography, 4K and 8K video capture, AI-assisted editing, and cloud-based collaboration tools. Oyenuga believes that embracing these technologies is key to unlocking Nigeria’s full creative potential.

“Our industry is evolving rapidly,” Oyenuga said. “It’s time we not only keep up but lead the charge. This roundtable is about sharing knowledge, building partnerships, and setting new benchmarks for excellence.”

Beyond the tech talk, the event will emphasize collaboration that encourages photographers, videographers, editors, and producers to work together in raising the bar. Oyenuga hopes the roundtable will spark ongoing dialogue and mentorship opportunities, especially for emerging talents.

As Nigeria’s creative economy continues to expand, voices like Segun Oyenuga’s are vital in steering the conversation toward innovation, inclusion, and impact. His initiative is more than an event, it is a call to action for an industry ready to evolve.