Late Gabriel Strike Snatches Win for Arsenal at Newcastle

Gabriel scored a 96th-minute winner as Arsenal came from behind to beat Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

The defender got his head on the end of Martin Odegaard’s corner to send manager Mikel Arteta and his staff wild on the touchline.

Mikel Merino’s late glancing header off the post cancelled out Nick Woltemade’s Newcastle opener in a tempestuous game.

The Gunners took all three points to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool to two points and leave Newcastle floored.

Newcastle were on course for victory after the towering Woltemade easily rose above Gabriel to connect with Sandro Tonali’s inswinging cross and power a header past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Gabriel theatrically went down inside his own box after feeling contact – leading to Arsenal players surrounding referee Jarred Gillett – but the goal stood.

The irked visitors were also far from happy after having a penalty award overturned following an intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR) when an incident-filled game was still goalless.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres appeared to be taken down by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope on the quarter-hour mark.

Gillett pointed to the spot but changed his mind after consulting his pitchside monitor.

In an announcement to the stadium, Gillett ruled that Pope “played the ball and there was no foul”.

Woltemade went on to put Newcastle in front, but Arsenal showed their powers of recovery to turn the game on its head.