INEC: CVR Online Registration Hits 6.2m in Six Weeks

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that the ongoing online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has reached 6,232,673 within six weeks.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a breakdown released on Monday, said out of the 6.2 million, females constitute 3,250,338 (52.15 per cent), while males constitute 2,982,335 (47.85 per cent).

The commission added that youths between ages 18 and 34 constitute 4,230,715, while the number of students that have registered are 1,565,824 and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) constitute 137,865.

After five weeks, the commission said: “Total number of completed online physical registration — 1,004,132; completed online registration – 537, 743; physical registration – 466,389; females -555,077 (55.28 per cent); males – 449,055 (44.72 per cent); youths (18-34) – 742,379; students – 354,406; PWD – 13,987.”

