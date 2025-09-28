Oyo Gov, Makinde, Showers Dollars on Falconets, Wants Eagles to Play in Ibadan

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde, yesterday rewarded Nigeria’s U20 girls, Falconets with the sum of $15,000, after the two-time World Cup runners-up defeated their Rwandan counterparts 4-0 in a 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Goals by Precious Oscar, Tumininu Adeshina, Janet Akekoromowei and Alaba Olabiyi steered the Falconets, to a 5-0 aggregate win, and a date with either Senegal or Algeria in the third round of the series in February next year.

Earlier yesterday, while declaring open Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 81st Annual General Assembly in the ancient city, Gov Makinde, called the leadership of the federation to involve the Oyo State capital in hosting of matches involving the Super Eagles.

The sports loving governor insisted that having Super Eagles matches in Ibadan will help his administration’s drive to grow the state’s sports economy.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in developing sports, particularly football, which continues to unite Nigerians across social and cultural divides.

“We are trying to develop a sports economy,” he said. “But if we don’t have the support of people like you (NFF), some of our efforts will be in vain,” stressed the governor.

He assured the NFF and stakeholders of the state’s readiness to host major sporting events, highlighting facilities already in place in Ibadan.

“Oyo State, Ibadan especially, we want to have the opportunity to host big events, including the Super Eagles,” Makinde declared. “Check out our facilities, and I promise you I will give the support you need.”

Makinde applauded the leadership of the NFF and the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) board in particular led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, for improvements in officiating standards and league organization.

According to him, the strides taken in recent seasons have restored greater confidence in the domestic league, making it more attractive for fans and investors.

Governor Makinde reiterated his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for youth development, job creation, and social cohesion.

He further assured the football stakeholders that Oyo State will continue to provide the enabling environment for football and other sports to thrive, while also strengthening partnerships with national bodies like the NFF.

Earlier in his welcome address, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, praised Gov Makinde for his sports development in the state.

He promised that a Super Eagles match would be staged in Oyo State before the end of the current administration in 2027.

“We appreciate your contributions to football and sports. I assure you that before 2027, a Nigerian national team match will be hosted here in recognition of your consistent support,” Gusau stated.

In a goodwill message, former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, called on sports stakeholders to rally behind the vision of the current leaders and foster unity within the federation.

The event attracted key figures from across the football world, including FIFA observers Hamed Haraz and Lyrique Dupiesis; FIFA representative Nadim Magdy; WAFU Executive Director, Philippe Tchere; and a host of Nigerian football stakeholders. (NAN)