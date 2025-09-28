Kwara South National Assembly Members Have Failed Their Constituents, Say Stakeholders

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Political leaders and stakeholders in Kwara South Senatorial District of Kwara state have passed a vote of no confidence in federal lawmakers representing the zone at the National Assembly.

They accused them of failing to make meaningful impact on their constituencies since assuming office.

A resolution issued in Ilorin after the strategic consultation with the theme, “Reawakening the Giant,” the leaders under the aegis of the Kwara South Development Initiative (KSDI), expressed concern over the lack of dividends of democracy to the people of Kwara South Senatorial District since the election of members of the House of Representatives and House of Senate.

Speakers at the meeting lamented what they described as years of poor representation at the National Assembly, insisting that the stunted growth of the district could be traced to the neglect of its federal legislators.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Mohammed Bolaji Alebiosu, said the lawmakers had shown no genuine interest in the welfare of their people.

He declared that none of the legislators had ploughed back into the zone since their election, adding that communities were often abandoned whenever they sought their support.

“Can anyone see the impact of any member of the National Assembly representing us?” the monarch asked.

“They have failed to touch the lives of their constituents. If you invite them for religious or community development purposes, they will not show up.

“We have not benefited anything from them, and the truth must be told. But when they come back during campaigns, we will pay them back in their own coin”, he added.

Oba Alebiosu further urged the electorate ahead of 2027 to collect whatever incentives politicians offer but ensure they vote for credible candidates.

Convener of the KSDI, Dr. Johnson Adewumi, also faulted the record of political representation in the district since 1999, describing it as “weak and ineffective.”

He said despite producing five senators and several House of Representatives members, the region had no tangible project to show.

“Our citizens have chaired several committees in both chambers, yet there is nothing of value in the entire Kwara South.

“This is unacceptable. If those we send to represent us will not change, then we must change ourselves,” he said.

Adewumi noted further that the summit was aimed at rekindling patriotism, tackling insecurity, and promoting sustainable development in the zone.

He stressed that government alone cannot solve all problems, hence the need for collective action.

In his remark, a member, Board of Trustees of TETFUND representing North Central, Engineer Nurudeen Adeyemi, commended the convener for the initiative, saying it’s a form of reawakening the spirit of community development in Kwara South.

Also speaking at the event, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, admitted that the performance of the lawmakers was below expectation.

He assured that the party would no longer present non-performing candidates for elective positions.

“Anybody without good intentions for Kwara will not be allowed to occupy elective office again.

“APC will critically vet the antecedents of all aspirants. I know the governor will not impose any candidate on us,” Fagbemi said.