Dangote Refinery Faults PENGASSAN’s Directive to Members to Halt Crude Loadings to the Plant

*Says union’s directive will trigger fuel queues, price hikes, revenue losses

*Resumes sale of petrol in naira

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has warned that the recent directive issued by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to cut crude oil and gas supplies to the refinery could plunge Nigerians into fresh rounds of fuel scarcity while inflicting huge revenue losses on the government.



The senior oil workers’ union yesterday directed its members to immediately cease gas and crude oil supplies to the refinery, in a reaction to the alleged sack of workers by the management last Thursday.



In a memo issued by the General Secretary of the union, Comrade Lumumba Ighotemu Okugbawa, and addressed to the Branch chairmen in TotalEnergies, Renaissances, Chevron, Shell Nigeria Gas, Oando, and Seplat Producing Nigeria Unlimited, the union ordered its members to close off valves and suspend all crude loading operations to the facility.

But in a swift reaction, the refinery, in a statement released yesterday, described PENGASSAN’s directive as “criminal, reckless, and an act of economic sabotage.”



The refinery argued that if enforced, the directive would disrupt the production and nationwide supply of critical petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas.

The company noted that a sudden disruption in supply will translate into insufferable hardship for millions of Nigerians.

“In what circumstance would it be justified for PENGASSAN to so disrupt and introduce insufferable hardship into the living conditions of Nigerians? None that we can see,” the company said.



“The follow-up question is, in whose interest and on whose behalf is PENGASSAN directing and intending to inflict such anarchic and criminal disruption upon the Nigerian society and persons living in Nigeria? Most certainly, not in the interest of the Nigerian State and/or the Nigerian public and citizens,” the statement added.



Beyond the immediate hardship on citizens, Dangote Refinery warned that the government’s revenue would also be dented, given the refinery’s status as one of the country’s largest taxpayers and contributors to both federal and state coffers.

The company insisted that any halt in operations would stall contributions to the national purse and undermine investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.



“This is also economic sabotage against the Nigerian state at multiple levels. Dangote Refinery is the only refinery of its type in Africa and ordinarily should be the pride of all Nigerians as well as the governments of Nigeria. It should ordinarily have special protection and status and indeed qualifies as a strategic national asset,” the company said.

It added that an irreparable injury to the Dangote Refinery constitutes a national embarrassment to the country and a disincentive to external investors who ordinarily would have been encouraged by the success of the refinery to contemplate investing in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector or generally.



“PENGASSAN may also not be aware that Dangote Refinery is one of the largest contributors to the revenue purse of the Nigerian governments, both federal and sub-national. That contribution is currently threatened by PENGASSAN and would of course be paused if and as soon as and for as long as the PENGASSAN directive is implemented by its branches,” it noted.

The statement also noted that PENGASSAN had no legal authority to interfere in supply contracts between the refinery and its vendors, insisting that the action undermined the rule of law.



“Absolutely no law gives PENGASSAN the right to direct its branches to ‘cut off’ gas and crude oil supplies to Dangote Refinery or at all. No law in our statute books would support or enable the PENGASSAN branches to ‘cut off’ gas and crude oil supplies to Dangote Refinery or at all. Besides, it constitutes criminal conduct for PENGASSAN or its members to disrupt and/or interfere in the contract between Dangote Refinery and its various vendors for the supply of gas and crude oil to the Refinery. Those supply contracts were not entered into with PENGASSAN; they were entered into by Dangote Refinery with third-party vendors and suppliers, and PENGASSAN has no right whatsoever to disrupt and/or interfere with the performance of those contracts,” the company explained.

While calling on the federal government and security agencies to act swiftly, the refinery urged Nigerians to take note of the “unquantifiable and irredeemable hardship which PENGASSAN wishes to inflict on all of us” if not checked.

It urged PENGASSAN to submit to an amicable and legal resolution and not resort to economic sabotage and mob action that could introduce mayhem and chaos.

PENGASSAN Orders Members to Halt Crude Loadings to Dangote Refinery

PENGASSAN had earlier directed its members to immediately cease gas and crude oil supplies to Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in a reaction to the alleged sack of workers by the refinery last Thursday.

The refinery had explained that the sack was part of an ongoing reorganisation to protect the facility from repeated acts of sabotage that had raised safety concerns and hampered operations.



The union ordered its members to close off valves and suspend all crude loading operations to the facility.

“We bring you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat. As you are aware, the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to be unionised.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong. Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off the gas supply to NGIC effective immediately.

“All crude oil supply valves to the refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessels headed there should be halted immediately.



“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately.

“All chairmen on this summons are to report promptly the progress of the directive,” the statement explained.

Dangote Refinery Resumes Sale of Petrol in Naira

In a related development, Dangote Refinery has announced the resumption of petrol sales in Naira.

Citing the depletion of its crude-for-Naira allocations, the refinery had earlier suspended petrol sales in Naira.

In a notice to customers sent over the weekend, the refinery announced that the suspension would take effect from Sunday, September 28, 2025.



It blamed the development on the depletion of its crude-for-naira allocation.

The refinery urged customers with pending naira-based transactions to seek refunds.

However, in a fresh statement, the refinery yesterday announced the resumption of petrol sales in Naira.

“Following the intervention of the Naira for Crude Transaction Committee Chairman, we are pleased to inform you of the resumption of PMS Sales in Naira commencing immediately.



“You may kindly proceed to place your orders in Naira for both self-collection and free delivery of PMS to the earlier advised locations across the country,” it said.

The company explained that the temporary suspension of Naira-denominated petrol sales, announced on Friday and initially scheduled to take effect from Sunday, 28 September, has been lifted.

It urged customers to disregard the earlier suspension notice, assuring that sales would continue without interruption to guarantee an affordable petrol supply for Nigerians.