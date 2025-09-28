Ahead of Christmas, Air Peace Boosts Fleet with Another E190 Aircraft

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s major operator, Air Peace, has taken delivery of its second Embraer E190 aircraft to boost capacity towards the high Yuletide season and beyond, thus reinforcing its strategic fleet expansion and regional connectivity goals.

The 96-seater jet, bearing registration 5N-CER, landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at the weekend.

The airline said in a statement that this milestone comes just three months after the airline welcomed its first Embraer E190, signalling a deliberate push to modernise operations with aircraft tailored to Nigeria’s evolving aviation market.

Designed for efficiency and passenger comfort, the Embraer E190 offers premium economy in a 1-2 seating layout and economy in a 2-2 configuration.

With eco-friendly technology, in-flight entertainment, and power outlets, the aircraft enhances the travel experience while ensuring versatility for both domestic and regional routes.

Air Peace spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, described the acquisition as a key step in the airline’s growth trajectory, adding that more Embraer aircraft are expected in the coming year.

“We are excited to receive our second E190 and are expecting more units next year. Fleet expansion at Air Peace is intentional—it supports our mission to make air travel more accessible, comfortable, and seamless”, he said.

With a fleet exceeding 40 aircraft, Air Peace remains the only Nigerian airline consistently expanding its capacity and route network.

The addition of the second E190 underscores its commitment to bridging travel gaps, boosting regional connectivity, and contributing to national and continental development.

The airline said it plans to open new domestic routes, expand international services, and deepen regional presence with strategic fleet acquisitions at the heart of its mission to redefine air travel for Nigerians and beyond.