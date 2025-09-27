Oba Ladoja Achieves Lifelong Dream, Crowned 44th Olubadan, Pushes for Ibadan State

*Tinubu, Southwest governors, ex-governors, traditional rulers, others honour installation

*Economy has turned the corner, your suffering will soon be over, president declares

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Oba Rashidi Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, has finally seen his lifelong dream fulfilled as he was yesterday crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, marking a historic moment in the city’s rich cultural journey.

The former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, revered for his resilience and commitment to Ibadan’s traditions, ascended the ancient throne to the jubilation of indigenes and admirers who had long anticipated his coronation.

For many, his emergence was not just the crowning of a monarch but the affirmation of Ibadan’s enduring heritage and the triumph of patience, destiny, and cultural pride.

The stool of Olubadan, which is the supreme leadership position in Ibadan, was founded in the 19th century and characterised by a unique merit-based rotational succession system rather than hereditary rule, which alternates between the civil (Otun) and military (Balogun) chieftaincy lines.

This system ensures experienced, seasoned leaders from any social class ascend through the chieftaincy ladder to the Olubadan title, symbolising Ibadan’s cultural unity, continuity, and rich traditions as the paramount ruler.

The centuries-old succession tradition is widely regarded as one of the most orderly and rancour-free systems in Yorubaland.



For Ladoja, his journey to the Olubadan throne, which began 32 years ago, when he became a Mogaji, which means the head of his extended family compound, saw him climb 22 steps before his coronation yesterday.

President Bola Tinubu led prominent Nigerians, including serving Governors, former Governors, first-class traditional rulers across the country, serving Senators, among others, to witness the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Oba Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, who at the occasion, tasked the President to create Ibadan State before 2027.



Present at the ceremony held at the legendary Mapo Hall, were Governors Ademola Adeleke, Osun State; Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State and Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti State; former Governors Donald Duke; Olusegun Mimiko; Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun.

Others included Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi and Ooni of Ife represented by his wife, Olori Ashley Ogunwusi.

Tinubu while speaking at the occasion, congratulated Oba Ladoja on his ascension to the throne of Olubadan, stating that it was a great honour for him as the President of the country to be present at his coronation, which he described as historic.



He said, “All the things that you’ve started, the deliberations, expectations, and history that we share for this country. It is a great honour, a moment of history, that you ascend the throne of your forebearers.

“It is my prayer that you will live long and be celebrated as one of the rare gems of history to ascend the throne of your forefathers. It is my honour, joy, and pleasure to wish you this day and many more days ahead. Many more years of joy, prosperity, and relevance in the institution of democracy and the history of Obaship in Nigeria.”

The President also appreciated the people of Ibadanland for their support of his presidential bid during his visit to Oyo State ahead of the 2023 election.



Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu had popularised ‘Emi l’okan’, a Yoruba phrase meaning ‘it is my turn.’ Precisely, he had used the Yoruba phrase in June 2022, when he addressed members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

However, yesterday, he said, “I greet the people of Ibadan, congratulations on the coronation of your new king. We’ll continue to experience joy. This God-given happiness will not become a source of sadness. May your children prosper and never shall sadness follow them. Thank you for taking care of me. I once came to Oke Mopo to seek your support to tell you ‘Emi lo’kan’, (it’s my turn), and now we are there. Thank you very much.”

He added that the economy has turned the corner, assuring Nigerians that their pain and suffering will soon be over, following the success of the economic reforms introduced by his government over two years ago.

He assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to enjoy the fruits of the reforms and thanked them for their patience and support.



“Today, I am honoured to bring the cheering news that our economy has turned around and there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” the President stated.

The President similarly appreciated former governors, who attended the coronation of the new Olubadan, saying “I take this opportunity to salute former governors like Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Mallam Shekarau and my friend Rabiu Kwankwaso.”



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in his speech, stated that the emergence of Oba Ladoja as the 44th traditional leader of the ancient city was a source of pride to the people of Ibadanland.

“It is a great honour to join in celebrating the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The joy and excitement that fill Ibadan today remind us of the importance of upholding our cherished traditions.

“The succession process to the throne of Olubadan is now well established and free from contestation, and this is a source of pride for us all. I rejoice with the Olubadan, the Ibadan Council of Chiefs, and the entire people of Ibadanland.



“It is my prayer that the reign of Oba Adewolu Ladoja will usher in lasting peace, unity, and greater progress for Ibadanland and for Oyo State as a whole”, he said.

Oba Ladoja in his acceptance speech, thanked the President whom he described as his brother and friend for being part of the occasion, calling on President Tinubu to see to the creation of an Ibadan State which he said was the first assignment given to him by the people of Ibadanland.



He said, “You met Remi (President Tinubu’s wife) here. And you said she is the pillar of your success. Maybe you would not have become President if you hadn’t passed through Ibadan. I thank God for you.

“I am also happy that all South-West governors passed through Ibadan at one time or the other.

“The staff of office presented to me today is a thing of joy for all Ibadan people. I thank the Olubadan-in-Council for unanimously endorsing me.



“All Ibadan people asked me to tell the President that they want ‘Ibadan State.’ The National Assembly has no problem with that. We want the new state before 2027.

“I assure you I am here to serve the people with all my power. There is nothing I want again. God has preserved me to serve the people of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria and all over Africa as much as He empowers me.”

The monarch, however, warned traditional title holders in Ibadanland not to engage in snatching people’s wives and lands, stating that he would ensure that the full weight of the law is brought to bear on offenders.

Governor Seyi Makinde presented the new Olubadan, a former governor of the state and a senator, with the staff of office and a certificate.

Makinde said Oba Ladoja’s coronation has ended the disputes among families regarding who occupies traditional thrones.



“It is a great honour to celebrate the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. All sons and daughters of the state at home and in the diaspora are proud of this historic moment. We must uphold our tradition.

“I also want to say all challenges associated with the Ibadan traditional institution are now over, and put behind us. This means that the process is now sacrosanct,” the governor said.

Makinde thanked the President for taking the time to honour the traditional ruler and the people.

“There is no more rancour about the kingship in Ibadanland, ” the governor added.

Also speaking, Oba Ladoja said his ascension to the throne reflected the race of life and place of destiny.

“I accept not just the paraphernalia of office but also the responsibilities attached to it

“I want to sincerely appreciate my brother and friend, President Bola Tinubu, for honouring me and all the sons and daughters of Ibadanland with his visit here today.

“It is not by power, influence, connection, or money that we are here today. I appreciate God for taking me to the finishing line from the starting point as the Mogaji of the all-inclusive Arusa family, Isale Osi, Ibadan, in 1992 till date,” he added.

The Olubadan noted that he would uphold the trust the Olubadan Council members and kingmakers reposed in him while thanking the governor for ratifying his selection.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included Governors of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji; and Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The former Governors in attendance were Donald Duke of Cross River, Olagunsoye Oyinola of Osun State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of Kano State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, and Senator Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State.

President Tinubu was accompanied to the event by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu and Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji.

Sultan of Sokoto and Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar III, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, were also at the ceremony.