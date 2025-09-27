Newcastle-Arsenal Clash Tops Premier League Weekend on SuperSport

The Premier League enters its sixth week with another round of important fixtures, all of which will be broadcast live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv Ch. 203).

Manchester United will open proceedings today at 12:30 pm with a trip to Brentford. United earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, their second win of the season, with both teams finishing with 10 men. They now chase successive wins against a Brentford side that has managed just one victory all season.

At 3:00 pm, Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Arne Slot’s men have five wins from five, including a gritty 2-1 triumph over Everton last time out, and will look to maintain their perfect run.

At the same time, Chelsea host Brighton. The Blues will aim to bounce back after their defeat to United, while Brighton also search for improvement, following a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The action continues at 8:00 pm as Tottenham take on Wolves.

On Sunday, Aston Villa host Fulham at 2:00 pm. Villa are still searching for their first win of the campaign after three draws and two losses, while Fulham arrive buoyed by consecutive victories, including a 3-1 defeat of Brentford. Later at 4:30 pm, Newcastle welcome Arsenal to St James’ Park in the standout match of the weekend. The Gunners shared the spoils with Manchester City in a tense 1-1 draw last time out, while Newcastle continue to struggle for consistency with just one victory all season.

The round concludes on Monday at 8:00 pm when Everton host West Ham in what promises to be another fiercely contested encounter.