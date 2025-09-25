  • Thursday, 25th September, 2025

Keyamo Solicits Support for Nigeria’s Re-election into ICAO Council

Breaking | 5 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, has solicited support for all African States endorsed by the African Union, particularly Nigeria’s re-election into part 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council.

The minister made the call at the 42nd Assembly of ICAO, in Montreal, Canada.

Presenting the Country’s Statement, Keyamo expressed Nigeria’s commitment to the principles and objectives of ICAO, stating that the West African country continues to invest in infrastructure modernisation, regulatory reforms, and capacity building to ensure Nigeria’s aviation sector meets global standards and contributes meaningfully to regional and international connectivity.

While chronicling Nigeria’s strides in the aviation industry, Keyamo said Nigeria was host to the Regional Safety Oversight Organisation, the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO), and that Nigeria has remained its major contributor while also supporting the activities of the Regional Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA)

The Minister, in a statement yesterday, issued in Abuja, by the Head, Press and Public Affairs of the Ministry, said Nigeria continues to fulfill its environmental obligation by submitting its state action plan on carbon emission reduction and voluntarily participating in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

He congratulated the President, ICAO Council, Mr. Salvatore Sciacchiatano, the Secretary General of ICAO, Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar and the entire ICAO Secretariat and the government of Canada for a well-organised 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly and the kind reception given to Nigeria’s delegation.

He also urged the delegates to work together to ensure the goals of ICAO are achieved despite the differences in geographic location.

Keyamo, however, invited the Council to the Nigerian International Airshow taking place in Abuja, Nigeria, between 2nd and 4th of December, 2025, noting: “The skies may divide our geographies, but through ICAO, they unite our goals and aspirations.”

