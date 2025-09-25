Bolt Celebrates Top Drivers with Special Rewards

Bolt has recognised and celebrated outstanding drivers with valuable rewards, including televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, and deep freezers, among others.

The initiative is part of the ongoing Driver Reward campaign, which is happening across all cities where Bolt operates, designed to appreciate drivers who consistently demonstrate professionalism and commitment on the platform.

The recognition was based on three core performance criteria: the numberrr of rides completed, average rider ratings, and active membershiinof the Bolt Driver Club. Drivers who excelled in these areas were selected as recipients of the rewards, underscoring the company’s commitment to encouraging excellent service and rider satisfaction.

Commenting on the campaign, the General Manager of Bolt Nigeria, Osi Oguah, said: “Our drivers are the lifeblood of our business. This initiative is a way to show our appreciation to those who go above and beyond in providing safe, reliable, and professional rides.”

“At Bolt, we want our drivers to know that their hard work does not go unnoticed, and we will continue to find ways to support and celebrate them.”

The Driver Reward campaign will continue in Abuja next week, giving more drivers the opportunity to be recognised for their efforts and contributions. By celebrating driver achievements across multiple cities in Nigeria, Bolt reinforces its dedication to creating a motivated and respected driver community nationwide.

With this initiative, Bolt not only strengthens its driver network but also continues to affirm its leadership position in Nigeria’s mobility sector. The company was recently named the most downloaded travel and mobility app in Nigeria, further highlighting its strong connection with both riders and drivers across the country.