NIGERIA’S TRAGEDY OF TITLES

It is time to celebrate capacity, not empty prestige, contends KAYODE AWOJOBI

Across the world, the most transformative innovations that humanity depends on today were not necessarily birthed in university lecture halls. They were pioneered by men and women who, in many cases, had little or no tertiary education, yet their vision, courage, and practical genius reshaped industries and societies. Unfortunately, Nigeria stands on the opposite side of this reality. Here, academic titles are celebrated far above capacity. Professors and PhD holders are decorated endlessly, but their work rarely translates into innovations that solve pressing national problems.

Nigeria prides itself on having thousands of professors and PhD graduates across diverse fields. Yet, how many of them can point to one ground-breaking innovation after decades of academic life? What most showcase are long lists of journal publications, many of which neither influence policy nor drive industry. These papers often end up gathering dust in university libraries or being recycled as wrappers for street snacks. For a nation that aspires to compete in the global knowledge economy, this is nothing short of embarrassing.

Our tertiary institutions have become factories of research titles rather than engines of innovation. Academic promotion has been reduced to a rat race of publishing papers that contribute little to real-world change. Students write projects that are forgotten the moment they graduate, dissertations that solve no problems, and research that is disconnected from Nigeria’s every day realities. This obsession with paper qualifications over practical capacity has left the nation trailing in science, technology, and innovation.

It was not always this way. In the 1970s, Nigeria had a shining example in Professor Ayodele Awojobi, a mechanical engineer of global repute. He built the Autonov 1, a car innovation that could run forward and backward with equal efficiency, fitted with dual steering wheels and a revolving driver’s seat. His invention was far ahead of its time. Yet, decades after his death, it lies abandoned, with no meaningful advancement from our tertiary institutions or research bodies. His story reflects Nigeria’s tragedy: we allow brilliance to die with individuals while we glorify hollow titles.

Contrast this with Nigerians who have excelled globally because they operated in environments where innovation is nurtured. Dr. Samuel Achilefu, a Nigerian-born scientist, invented cancer-vision goggles, which allow surgeons to see cancer cells during operations. This life-saving technology is now deployed in hospitals abroad. Dr. Osato Osemwengie, another Nigerian, works with NASA, contributing to cutting-edge drone technology. Silas Adekunle, a robotics engineer, created MekaMon, the world’s first gaming robot, which was commercialised in partnership with Apple. Dr. Bennet Omalu, the forensic pathologist who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in American footballers, changed sports medicine globally.

These are Nigerians whose innovations shook the world, yet their breakthroughs were not incubated in Nigeria’s academic system. They had to leave the country or operate outside its suffocating obsession with paper titles. The question is: why can’t Nigeria’s institutions replicate these successes within its own borders?

If Nigeria is serious about national development, then our academic culture must change. Tertiary institutions should not only award degrees but also serve as hubs of innovation. Research must be tied directly to industry, agriculture, health, and technology. Projects should not end in the library shelves but in patents, startups, and solutions that address national problems. Titles should not be conferred merely for publications but for tangible contributions that lead to commercial products, global deployments, and real socio-economic value.

The government, too, must rise to the challenge. It is not enough to fund tertiary institutions for salaries and buildings. Strategic investments in innovation hubs, research grants tied to practical outcomes, and partnerships with industries are urgently needed. The private sector must also play its role by collaborating with academia to scale up inventions into commercial ventures.

At this point, Nigeria must ask itself hard questions. What is the worth of a professor whose knowledge never leaves the classroom? Of what value is a doctorate that cannot improve lives or drive national progress? If our tertiary institutions continue to produce graduates without solutions, then we are breeding intellectual emptiness in ceremonial gowns.

The world is moving at the speed of innovation. Countries that were once on par with Nigeria have raced ahead because they invested in creativity, science, and problem-solving. We cannot afford to remain stuck in the vanity of titles. It is time to celebrate capacity, not empty prestige. Our nation must decide whether it will remain a land of decorated academics or rise as a hub of inventors, innovators, and builders.

The future of Nigeria depends on this choice.

Awojobi, a multiple award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Social and Political Commentator, writes from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.