Ogun Faults Design of Gbenga Daniel’s 260-metre Road Project

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has directed Minim and Tonye Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling Senator Gbenga Daniel’s constituency project on Paddy Arikawe Oye Igbimo road in Sagamu, Ogun State, to revise the engineering designs substantially, and ensure transparency in all submissions to the state government.

This development comes after the contractor, on Monday, submitted a bill of quantities to the state government, days after violating regulations by commencing work on the state road without approval and subsequently being directed to follow due process.

According to the state government, the design submitted by the contractor is not acceptable for now, as it falls below specifications.

The government conveyed this decision through a letter dated September 22, 2025, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Dr. Yusuf I. O and addressed to the managing director of the company.

In the letter, the Ogun State Ministry of Works observed that whereas the total length of the road in question is 3 kilometres, the contractor failed to specify the portion of the road the 260 metres approved for construction will cover.

Available records show that Daniel’s proposed 3-kilometre road project is divided into four phases, out of which approval has been granted only for the first phase, covering 260 meters.

Also, out of the three other phases, only one, namely 740metres concrete road and drainage (phase 2) is awaiting federal approval, as phases 3 and 4 with 1km concrete road and drainage each are mere suggestions.

While welcoming the contractor’s eventual decision to seek the Ogun State Government’s approval for the project, the government said concrete binding should be of Grade 20 while concrete grade for the reinforced concrete base, walks and deck must be Grade 25 minimum, with high yield tensile strength not less than 460 N/mm2, among other specifications.

It also asked the contractor to use 220m thick reinforced concrete pavement of not less than grade 35 concrete, preferably Grade 40 concrete,

instead of the 150m concrete thick pavement of grade 20 that it had proposed, adding that the thickness of the stone base should preferably be 200mm.

It further asked the contractor to provide the full layout with elevation and grades, and concrete pavement details with reinforcement details at the joints, among others; provide the list of engineering materials and the material testing for the quality assurance of the work; and to include design criteria code while re-presenting drawings to reflect the observations.