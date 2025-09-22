Tinubu: Ongoing Constitution Review Will Deepen Federalism

• We’ll act decisively on proposed amendments without putting pressure on electoral calendar

• Kalu: We have 87 proposed amendments for consideration

• UN, UK commend House for special seat for women Bill

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the ongoing constitution review process provides another opportunity to strengthen the country’s institutions, deepen federalism, guarantee fundamental rights and promote justice, equity and accountability.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the national public hearing on constitution review.

He commended the constitution review committee for providing an open and inclusive platform and bringing together citizens, civil society, professional bodies, traditional institutions, political parties and other stakeholders, saying it gave true meaning to participatory democracy and nation-building.

Tinubu noted: “ The constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations and challenges of our people.

“The ongoing process of its amendment provides us with yet another golden opportunity to strengthen our institutions, deepen federalism, guarantee fundamental rights and promote justice, equity and accountability across all spheres of national life.”

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has assured Nigerians that the House would act decisively in order to give state Assemblies enough time to debate, deliberate and endorse the proposed constitution amendment without putting pressure on electoral calendars.

The Speaker said from the outset of the review, the House pledged that it would conclude the process in a timely manner.

Abbas said: “Nigerians are weary of constitutional reforms that drag on for years, losing momentum and eroding public trust.

“We recognise that after the National Assembly votes on these bills, the state Houses of Assembly must also consider and approve them under Section 9 of the Constitution.

“To honour this requirement, we have set clear timelines. We intend to vote on the proposals expeditiously and to transmit them promptly to the state Houses of Assembly so that concurrence can be secured within the current legislative session.

“Reform delayed is reform denied and Nigerians deserve clarity and closure. By acting decisively, we give the states enough time to debate, deliberate and endorse the people’s will without the pressure of electoral calendars or political distractions.”

The Speaker said Nigeria cannot prosper by leaving half of its talent and energy on the sidelines.

According to him, “Today women hold less than five per cent of seats in the National Assembly. That statistic is unacceptable for a country of our size and ambition.

“The reserved seats for women proposal will create additional seats in the National Assembly and state Assemblies to ensure that every state and senatorial district has women’s voices in lawmaking.

“This is not tokenism but a constitutional mechanism to accelerate gender inclusion until structural barriers are dismantled.

“Another amendment requires a minimum threshold of women in ministerial appointments to ensure gender balance. These measures will make our democracy more representative, our policies more responsive, and our country more just.”

The Speaker stressed that similar provisions ensure representation for persons with disabilities at the federal, state and local levels, recognising their right to fully participate in shaping the laws that affect their lives.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Constitutional Review Committee, Hon. Ben Kalu, said the committee has a compendium of 87 proposed amendment bills, adding that each is a response to the felt needs and expressed desires of the Nigerian people.

He noted that the challenges of the 21st century demand a constitution that is not an artifact of the past, but a dynamic blueprint for the future.

Kalu added: “It must be a constitution that is not only legal but also legitimate; one that commands the respect and allegiance of every citizen because they see their hopes, their values and their fundamental rights reflected in its text.

“I must clarify, as we proceed, that the items and amendment proposals before us today are not yet laws. These are, at this stage, proposals, suggestions, and ideas that have emerged through one of the most inclusive and participatory exercises in Nigeria’s constitutional history.

“Importantly, these proposals do not simply represent the agenda of the legislature; instead, they are, first and foremost, the thought-out demands, hopes, and memoranda of the Nigerian people themselves, gathered through extensive regional dialogues and topically-focused public hearings held across the nation.

“It is, therefore, essential that the process is not misconstrued. The constitutional amendment journey is designed to be transparent, participatory and fair.

“These are not the fixed positions of the National Assembly, but a compilation of the aspirations and contributions of citizens from all walks of life, yet to pass through the sieving net of the National Assembly at the federal level and the pruning forks of scrutiny at the state Houses of Assembly.”

Kalu explained that the National Public Hearing was the last window of opportunity for those who, for any reason, might have missed the regional sessions.

He stated: “We do this to remove every excuse of not being heard; to ensure, in good faith, that the final product of this exercise belongs to, and is accepted by, all.

“Yet, let us also be clear: while today represents the final stage of direct public engagement in this constitutional review process, it is, by no means, the final day of work. Rather, it marks the transition to the next phase, a return to the deliberative chambers of the parliament, where all submissions will be critically sifted, refined and improved upon in preparation for the momentous task of voting.”

Kalu stressed that they are also considering extensive electoral reforms, including proposals for independent candidacy, the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, and a fixed timeline for the determination of pre-election matters to ensure that the will of the people is never again subverted by legal technicalities.

He said: “We have before us bold proposals on the devolution of powers. The landmark bill to move policing from the Exclusive to the Concurrent List, enabling the creation of state and community police forces, is a direct response to the clarion call for localized solutions to our security challenges.

“We are tackling, head-on, the long-standing issue of local government autonomy. The bills before us seek to guarantee the financial and administrative independence of our local governments, ensuring that development is not an abstract concept dictated from afar, but a tangible reality in our communities.”

Speaking on behalf of the Conference of Speakers, the Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, said the constitution of any nation is the supreme guide and the living framework through which citizens, institutions and government interact.

He said Nigeria’s experience has shown that no constitution is never perfect or minor, adding that it must remain a work in progress, evolving to the realities, aspirations and challenges of the people it governs.

Suleiman noted that the state Houses of Assembly as critical partners in the constitutional amendment process play a vital role in ensuring that whatever reforms emerge from this process do not remain at the level of debate in Abuja, but are ratified, domesticated and implemented across our states.

His words: “We must be frank in acknowledging that Nigeria yearns for a constitution that deepens democracy, guarantees equity and justice, strengthens issues and above all, addresses the pressing needs of security, development and accountability.

“In this process, we will continue to ensure that the voices of states are heard and that the reforms agreed upon here are given the necessary ratification across our 36 assemblies.”

Also, the Resident Coordinator, United Nations in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, said when Nigeria progresses, the continent progresses.

According to him, “I remove my hat of UN Resident Coordinator and speak as a son of the soil, speak as a son of the continent. It is a sub-region in a continent where people look up to Nigeria. When Nigeria progresses, the rest of the sub region and the rest of the continent progress. By taking the special seat Bill, you are showing the way to the rest of our continent. You are rising to the leadership that we look up to Nigeria, for the sub region and for the continent.

In her submission, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Gill Lever, said the United Kingdom understood that the constitution amendment presents a rare opportunity to strengthen institutions and reflect the changing needs of society.

She added that the UK was encouraged by the special or reserved seats which seek to enhance women’s representation in the Parliament, saying the bill is a major step towards more inclusive representation.

She said: “Around the world, we’ve seen how increased participation of women in governance leads to more equitable decision making, stronger democratic outcomes, more peace, less conflict, and increased economic growth and prosperity.”