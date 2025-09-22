Projects Execution: House Demands Details of Payments Made to Contractors by Account General 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, to provide the spreadsheet detailing the payments made to contractors as a part of the N2.4 trillion approval for payment by the government for project implementation.

The demand followed the confirmation by the Office of the Accountant-General that about N2.4 trillion has been approved for payment to contractors.

Following the street protests previously embarked upon by the contractors over months of unpaid fees after project implementation, the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, had set up the committee to interface with all the parties and stakeholders involved.

The committee first met on September 4, 2025 and brokered a truce, necessitating the payment of 25 per cent of the fees.

It later announced a subsequent appraisal meeting on September 21, 2025.

However, the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee on Budget implementation, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, held a marathon meeting with the leadership and membership of the Association of Indigenous Contractors of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday.

At the meeting on Sunday, the Director of Funds in the Office of the Accountant-General confirmed that N2. 4 trillion had been approved for payment.

He also revealed that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, had further approved an extra N760 billion for warrant and cash backing for the remaining months, bringing the total to about N3.1 trillion.

Kalu, who chaired the committee in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, commended the government for payment of contractors amidst economic stress.

Briefing journalists at the end of the session that lasted about four hours, he revealed that a follow-up meeting has been scheduled for October 5, 2025 for further appraisal of the agreement between the government and contractors.

Kalu stated: “You may recall we had the first meeting on the 4th of September, borne out of the desire to attend to what took them to the streets, because they were protesting, blocking the Ministry of Finance.

“So, we decided to use the instrument of legislative diplomacy to do an intervention, which actually worked. We succeeded in getting them out of the streets after so much negotiation on the phone, and we brought them here and hosted them with an invitation extended to the Ministry of Finance.

“The Minister of Finance was here himself. The Accountant General was here himself. The Permanent Secretary of Special Duties in the Ministry of Finance, all of them were here. And we were able to narrow the problem of the contractors into three areas.

“So, we decided that we’ll be gathering again in two weeks, which is today, to have an appraisal of how compliance has been done on both sides. Indigenous contractors of Nigeria are leaving the streets, not going back to the streets, and not protesting, and on the side of the government, taking steps to fulfill those three issues that we agreed to take care of.

“So, today, the Ministry of Finance was represented by the legal adviser, and the Accountant General’s office was represented by the Director of Funds, as well as the Chief of Staff to the Accountant General, only because the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General were invited to the Villa to take care of issues, also on the bid to proffer solutions to this problem that we are handling. So they apologised but monitored the session through the phone.

“During the appraisal, we were able to find out that, according to them, 25% of the payments as agreed have been done within the two weeks, and they also said nothing has been done about the cash back and the warrant for the remaining months that they complained about, but they accepted that on the issue of batch numbers, the ministry and the Accountant General have complied in full, 100% which means the batch number issue has been removed, 25% have been achieved within two weeks, and the cash back and the warrant was not handled.

“We invited the bureaucrats to respond to that, and they said, yes, they have about N2.4 trillion that was approved for payment, and out of this amount, they have paid up, leaving only N160 billion unpaid out of N2.4 trillion.

“It’s commendable by this government to have approved such an amount of money, and that in one year phase of our stress, economic stress, for the government to approve N2.4 trillion for payment of contractors is a great step towards the right direction, and I thank the president through the Minister of Finance.

“But in addition, he stated that approval has been granted for the third issue, which was the warrant and cash backing of the remaining months, which they said has not been taken care of, that was at zero per cent level.

“So that also gladdened their heart that the administration, beyond approving what they requested, which was May and June cash backing and warrants, that the administration, through the Minister of Finance, has approved warrant and cash backing from May, June, July, August, even up to September, the month that we are in.

“And when they were asked for how much, they said they have about extra N760 billion approved to take care of what is outstanding within this, in addition to the N2.4 trillion, which is bringing it to about N3.1 something trillion.

“Within eight or nine months of this government, under the reform we are going through, and the stress we are going through, to be able to approve this amount of money for the payment of contractors shows that the government is a listening government. So, they left here today feeling satisfied that steps are being taken in the right direction, that we have not gotten there yet, but we are taking steps to get there.

“But one of the things I sent them with was my charge to the Accountant General’s office to give us the spreadsheet of those they have paid. We need to see how the government has paid N2.4 trillion, and see people who are still standing on the street saying that the government is not paying.

“It’s not giving the government a good image. How can we pay N2.4 trillion into the system and the same contractors are on the street? So, we want to verify and investigate to know whether these are the people who are paid, or the people who are claiming that they have worked.”

Similarly, the parliament also charged the contractors on projects authenticity, emphasizing the need for scrutiny to ensure that payments were made for legitimate and completed projects.