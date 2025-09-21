Gov Bago’s Laudable Initiatives against Religious Intolerance

The new directive by the Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, requiring religious preachers to submit their sermons for approval before delivering them is a commendable step that will check religious indoctrination, which is a major cause of insecurity in some northern parts of Nigeria.

Despite the criticisms, the governor has defended his action, saying that the new law will check inciting messages that could threaten peace and security.

“I didn’t ban evangelism. For anybody going to sermon on a Friday, he should bring his scriptures for review, and it’s normal.

“Even in Saudi Arabia, it’s done like that done. We cannot say because you have been given the opportunity to be a cleric, you will go out and preach the gospel that is anti-people, anti-government and you think it’s normal,” Governor Bago said in a recent television interview.

Founders of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups used religious messages to indoctrinate and brainwash gullible youths who believe that they are fighting a just war to promote and advance religious beliefs and practices.

While governments regulate preaching in other countries, religious leaders are treated as ‘untouchables’ in Nigeria with unrestricted freedom to deliver inciting messages that promote religious intolerance and crisis.

Many had linked the treatment meted to a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who was turned back at the Medina airport by the Saudi Arabian authorities during his 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, to his previous messages.

Governor Bago’s step to sanitise preaching should be encouraged and adopted by other governors.

The governor had demonstrated in actions that he is an apostle of religious tolerance.

In May, he attended the 44th anniversary of Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners at its Minna headquarters auditorium, where he announced a donation of N50 million to the church, and promised to construct road network within the church promises.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had clarified that the order was misunderstood, noting that the Bureau for Religious Affairs merely introduced the Da’awah Registration Form and Certification Process to guide clerics and curb misleading preaching.

Similarly, the Niger State Bureau for Religious Affairs had also explained that clerics are only required to obtain certification and undergo a basic evaluation to ensure their messages align with peace and religious tolerance.