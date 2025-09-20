Troops Intercept Major Logistics Supplies to Terrorists in North-east, Niger Republic

• Amotekun arrests six suspected kidnappers, 45 others in Ondo

• Reuters: Insurgents raid military barracks in Banki



Linus Aleke in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure



The Nigerian Army has announced that troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation Hadin Kai, intercepted major logistics supplies intended for terrorists in the North-east and Niger Republic, concealed in a trailer in Yobe State.



This was the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, arrested six suspected kidnappers and 45 others for crimes ranging from robbery, rape, and anti-open grazing violation in the state.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, disclosed that acting on credible intelligence, troops of Operation Desert Sanity IV, at about 0740 hours on 16 September 2025, conducted snap checks along the Nguru–Gashua Road and intercepted a red 14-tyre trailer laden with suspicious consignments.



The vehicle, Sani said, was subsequently moved to a secure location and carefully offloaded.



“Also on the same day, 16 September 2025, at about 2100 hours, inspection revealed 700 bags of NPK 20:10:10 fertiliser—commonly used in the production of IEDs—27 cartons of assorted drugs, and nine cartons of normal saline solution, all cleverly concealed beneath bundles of fabric materials.



“The consignment was reportedly intended for onward movement to the Niger Republic, suggesting the existence of cross-border terrorist supply networks,” he said.



Sani stated that this discovery followed an earlier interception at about 1030 hours the same day, when troops operating along the same axis stopped two Sharon vehicles and another trailer carrying large quantities of fabric materials and solar panels.



Intelligence, he said, indicated that terrorists were attempting to acquire the fabric for the production of uniforms for their fighters.



He stated, “All drivers, motor boys, and the recovered items are currently in custody, pending further investigation and the arrest of identified consignees and consignors. The Theatre Command assures the public that troops remain vigilant and committed to cutting off all supply chains sustaining terrorists in the region.”



He urged the public to continue providing timely information to security forces to support ongoing operations, stressing that the military high command has commended the troops for their impressive operational performance.



Meanwhile, the State Commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye, who paraded the suspects yesterday hinted that they were nabbed in various parts of the coastal state within 14 days, noting the arrests were made possible through the efforts of the Amotekun Rangers and other security agencies.



Adeleye said the breakdown of the suspects includes six major kidnap suspects, four robbery suspects, one rape suspect, four suspects arrested for anti-open grazing violation, two human trafficking suspects, three arrested for breaking and stealing, and nine who were pretending to be hawkers but were actually collaborators and information gathering agents of kidnappers and robbers.



“We have 37 suspects arrested for breaking law and order. We have six major kidnap suspects and one case of abuse, which is rape. As a result of the activities of the Amotekun Rangers in the forest, we were able to dismantle a terrible kidnap syndicate. And one of their armourers happened to be here today, that we have arrested and he has confessed to five major kidnap operations within the state.



“We have a 21-year-old Lugag, a 40-year-old Andrew, a 30-year-old Eze Chinedu, and Ime, Yahaya, and their local collaborator, Seun. They’re all suspected kidnappers. On human trafficking, we have one Ibrahim, 42, and one Agu Joseph, who is a jailbird that actually escaped from Okitipupa Custodian Centre to commit another crime where Amotekun operatives picked him.



“On attempted robbery, we have a Kehinde, 30 years old, Folarin 36, and their collaborators are Aliu and Lukman, 28 and 25 years, respectively. As part of that robbery gang, we also have Mada, 25 years. On the rape victim, we have Amos Kingsley, 29, and on the anti-open grazing violation in Akure North and Pelebe, Akure area, we were able to arrest Liman and Abubakar.”



According to Amotekun Commander, the corps arrested one Lawal, 50, and minor for anti-open grazing violation, saying the state government has not reversed its position which forbids grazing for minors.



“We have one Sadiq, 27, who was granted administrative bail in the court where the prosecution is supposed to have been going on. He ran away outside the state. We were able to set up trackers to bring him back. And we have one Sani, Joshua and Pelumi, that specialises in breaking into people’s houses.



“On those that pretend to be hawkers and picking metals, but they are actually collaborators and information gathering agents of kidnappers and robbers, we have a David Abdul, 22, Abdullai, 27, Sani, 22 years old, Ahmed, 26, Emma, 20, Dayo, the local collaborator, 27, Marcello Buhari, 25, all in the business of pretending to be picking metals on dump sites when they are actually breaking, stealing generators, stealing equipment, breaking into people’s houses.”



While adding that the suspects will face prosecution, and some will undergo internal dispute resolution, Adeleye assured residents and commuters that the Amotekun Corps would continue to strive for greater heights in ensuring the safety of lives and property.



“Our watchword is to ensure that Ondo State remains safe for investors to thrive and work. Our forest, we are striving to ensure that it remains safe for farmers to farm to avoid food insecurity.”



Reuters: Insurgents Raid Military Barracks in Banki

Suspected insurgents attacked a border town in Borno State and seized weapons from a military barracks as the soldiers there fled, residents and security sources said yesterday.

According to Reuters, the incident occurred in the town of Banki in Bama district.

Insurgents in the area have upped their attacks this year against civilians and security forces.

An internal security memo from the Civilian Joint Task Force, a paramilitary unit that helps the military tackle Islamist fighters, showed the attack started at about 2130 GMT on Thursday and ended in the early hours of Friday.

“The insurgents overran the town and entered the military barracks, seizing ammunition and weapons. The commanding officer and soldiers reportedly abandoned their positions, fleeing towards Cameroon and leaving civilians behind,” read the memo seen by Reuters.

One soldier from 152 Battalion, stationed in the town, said the insurgents came in large numbers, forcing security forces to retreat after heavy gunfire.

The Nigerian Army did not respond to a request for comment.

Boko Haram fighters occupied Banki a decade ago and the town is one of a number in the northeast that has repeatedly been attacked by the group as well as by Islamic State West Africa Province fighters, leading to a humanitarian crisis there.

Nigeria’s military says it has counterinsurgency operations in recent months in Borno state to try to dismantle such networks in the region.

Aliyu Haruna, a Banki resident, said yesterday, that he had seen at least seven dead bodies in the town, including those of three soldiers. Reuters could not independently confirm the number of fatalities.