NDLEA Mourns Death of Cross River Commander

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the sudden death of its Cross River State Commander, Ogbonna Uzoma.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, the report of his death was brought to the attention of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he was attending a retreat for heads of agencies, organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The late Commander was recently appointed and posted to take over leadership of the Cross River State Command of the agency. He resumed on 18th August 2025 and took temporary accommodation in a hotel in Calabar pending when he settled into a befitting accommodation.

Ogbonna has been up and doing at his new command and was billed to lead his officers on some scheduled engagements at 10a.m. on Thursday but when his officers didn’t hear from him by 9a.m., they went to his hotel room in company of the hotel staff while several knocks at his door and calls to his telephone line went unanswered.

Attempts by the hotel staff to open or force the door open from outside failed, after which one of the hotel attendants had to go through the ceiling aperture to enter the room and open the door from inside, where they found the Commander’s lifeless body.

The Police Command in the state was promptly alerted after which the Commissioner of Police personally visited the scene while the police continued with investigation of the cause of death.

To assist police investigation, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency has since directed the Zonal Commander, Zone 14 Command of NDLEA, ACGN Mathew Ewah to relocate to Calabar.

Marwa, while commiserating with the family of the deceased senior officer, said the agency stands with the family in this trying moment, and prayed that God will comfort them and grant the departed eternal rest.