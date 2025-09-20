Corps Member Trains Bayelsa Students On Lifesaving Skills, SDGs

Prosper Taiwo

A National Youth Service Corps member, Blessing Nwokeoma, has trained over 40 students of Government Secondary School, Ovom, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, on basic first aid and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The exercise, part of her Community Development Service, was held in partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross Society and the Nigeria Network of NGOs.

Trainers taught the students how to handle emergencies, provide basic life support, and respond to accidents at school and in their communities.

While speaking with journalists after the event, Nwokeoma said the initiative would equip teenagers in the community with skills that could save lives, while partners commended her for raising a new generation of first aiders.

She said, “The training aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4 and 17, which stress the need for goodness and well-being, quality education and partnership respectively.”

In his remarks, the Executive Director, Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oyebisi B. Oluseyi, expressed delight at the training and commended Nwokeoma for undertaking it.

He said, “I am particularly thrilled that Blessing is carrying out these important activities as a personal Community Development Service initiative, a volunteer project that reinforces active citizenship.

“As we raise the profile of skills-based volunteering in Nigeria, we at the Nigeria Network of NGOs are glad that this initiative is also supported by the Nigerian Red Cross Society, a foremost volunteer-based organisation.

“Giving life-saving skills to teenagers adds to the pool of individuals who already have this skill that is necessary for keeping life going in an emergency.”

Vice Principal (Admin), Government Secondary School, Ovom, Mrs. Jessy Ovuru, said they felt recognised because there were other schools in the state that could have been chosen for the training and prayed God’s blessing on Nwokeoma.

“We feel recognised because it is not all schools that they go to carry out this kind of teaching, I can also say workshop on first aid.

“So, we are delighted and we feel happy and great. I say more grace to her elbow. May God strengthen her the more to do greater and to go higher.”

Certificates were presented to the students at the end of the training.