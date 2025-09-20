Catholic Bishops Warn Against Suppression of Opposition, Hail FG on Food Security 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Catholic bishops in Nigeria have said that Nigeria is witnessing suppression of opposition and a possible slide into one party state.

They also expressed worry that corruption and bad governance have continued to spread like cancer unhindered in the country.

However, the clergymen said that Nigeria is gradually witnessing some positive changes at various levels, especially in the area of food security.

In a communique issued at the end of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) held at the Diocesan Retreat and Youth Development Centre, Ikot Ekpene Diocese, Akwa Ibom State, and signed by its President Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji and Secretary, Bishop Donatus Ogun, the bishops warned that the nation may collapse if the current situation lingers.

Ahead of 2027, the clergymen said there is a deliberate plan to suppress opposition adding that the slide to a one-party state is a bad omen for our nation.

The bishops said, “The fundamental cause of our problems as a nation is corruption and bad governance. Corruption, understood as moral rottenness, has spread unhindered like a deadly cancer to all areas of our national life, aggressively destroying the fabric of the nation.

“In the face of many live threats, politicians are more preoccupied with securing and retaining power and less concerned with good governance for the common good of the electorate”.

The bishops accused elected politicians of abandoning their duties in pursuit of their personal political agenda and perfecting strategies to grasp power in 2027.

“In fact, there seems to be suppression of opposition as Nigeria appears to be tilting to a one-party state, the development of which is not a good omen for democracy.

“We observe that many politicians are merely strategising, aligning and realigning, defecting from one party to another; and posturing for future political offices with little or no intention to contribute to the common good and make the lives of the citizens better,” the bishops said.

The communique also highlighted the bishops’ position on several issues including, policy reforms, increase in couples seeking to have children through assisted reproductive technology such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), and as well persisting insecurity in the land

They said that Nigeria, is gradually witnessing some positive changes at various levels.

“As we noted in our last communique in March this year, this progress is in the areas of road rehabilitation and construction in some parts of the nation, the new minimum wage, and increased allocation of funds to the states, among others.

“We appreciate the recent federal government’s tax reform efforts aimed especially at curbing multiple taxations and giving relief to low-income earners. We commend the government for its efforts towards ensuring food security.

“We also recognise the efforts of some security agents, who often work and sometimes sacrifice their lives in fighting to protect the lives and property of fellow citizens.”

On the way forward in addressing the challenges facing the nation, the communique said there is need for a radical change to ensure that the common good drives political, economic, social and cultural life.

To achieve the expected outcomes, the bishops said the government, the church, the education sector, the media and all citizens have their roles to play.

The Catholic bishops further said that the government must find a way of addressing the persistent electoral flaws in the nation such as electoral violence, voter suppression, technical failures, multiple thumb printing of ballot papers, manipulation of voters’ register, and declaration of fake electoral results.