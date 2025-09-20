Aladetan Emerges as TUC Lagos Council Chairman, Pledges Workers’ Welfare

Sunday Ehigiator

Abiodun Aladetan has been elected Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), with a pledge to prioritise the welfare and rights of workers, especially in the private and informal sectors.

Aladetan, an affiliate member of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), was elected on Thursday at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Yaba, alongside seven other executive members.

Others elected include Chinatu Iregbeyen of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) as Vice Chairman; Hannah Omeje of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as Secretary; Egbukichi Veronica of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN); Samsondeen Ajala of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) as Treasurer; Salau Oladele of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) as Financial Secretary; Kabiawu Gbolahan of the Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) as Public Relations Officer; and Martins Adesanoye of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) as Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Aladetan vowed to champion the protection of workers’ rights amid workplace transformations such as automation and artificial intelligence.



“We have a lot of challenges presently in the world of work. Workers, especially in the private sector, are often treated unfairly. For this administration, we are going to focus on those areas to safeguard the rights of Nigerian workers, particularly those in the informal sector,” he said.



The new chairman also unveiled plans to revive the TUC’s mass housing scheme for workers, secure a permanent secretariat for the Lagos Council, and initiate agricultural empowerment projects for members to ensure self-sufficiency after retirement.



He added that the Council would continue to engage the government on welfare packages for pensioners, including free healthcare and transportation benefits.



On reports of division within the Council, Aladetan dismissed claims of factionalism, stressing that the election was transparent and conducted in line with the guidelines issued by the TUC national secretariat.



“As far as Lagos State is concerned, there is only one TUC. The records are there, even with security agencies. What we have seen here today is the triumph of truth over falsehood,” he said.