Mokhueleigbe Studios Strengthens Creative Industry With a Private Collection Runway

Mokhueleigbe Studios, in a strategic move to boost its creative offering, has relaunched its operation with an unforgettable private collection runway event at its newly reimagined studio in Lekki Phase 1.

The evening was a celebration of evolution, creativity, and a new chapter for the brand. Guests were treated to red-carpet moments, light refreshments, and networking before the event officially opened with prayers and welcome remarks, setting the tone for an inspiring showcase.

Commenting on the rationale behind the rebranding, Margaret, Chief Executive Officer of Mokhueleigbe, said that the re-launch represents growth, courage, and the next phase of the company’s story.

According to her, the company is proud of its origins and even more excited about where Mokhueleigbe is headed.

“This successful rebrand and collection marks a new era for Mokhueleigbe Studios as it steps into a fresh identity while continuing to deliver elegance and innovation in Nigerian fashion,” she said.

According to her, “Runway Show unveiled Mokhueleigbe’s first collection under its new identity, featuring three distinct lines: Mokhueleigbe Bridal Collection – Oath & Bloom. A poetic celebration of love and fresh beginnings, Oath & Bloom captures the magic of blossoming joy. Each piece is delicately crafted to tell a story of promises, intimacy, and timeless romance.

“Mokhueleigbe Haute Collection – Élan, Bold, daring, and unapologetically expressive, Élan redefines couture with avant-garde silhouettes and striking detail. This collection embodies fearless creativity and the confident spirit of the Mokhueleigbe woman.

“Mokhueleigbe Ready-to-Wear Collection – Eko Muse, Inspired by the heartbeat of Lagos, Eko Muse is a love letter to the city’s vibrancy and effortless style. These versatile, chic pieces are designed for movement, expression, and everyday elegance.”

In one of the night’s most memorable moments, Margaret Okhueleigbe, chief executive officer of Mokhueleigbe, took to the runway, symbolising the brand’s renewed vision and commitment to storytelling through fashion.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt CEO speech that highlighted the brand’s transformation journey from 3&4 Fashion House to Mokhueleigbe, shared the vision for the future, and acknowledged the creative team that brought the rebrand and collection to life. Guests enjoyed photo sessions, press interviews, cocktails, and curated music to close out the evening in style.