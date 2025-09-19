Fubara Received at Port Harcourt Airport By Crowd of Supporters

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor. Siminalayi Fubara, arrived Port Harcourt Airport two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the State of Emergency imposed on the state.

Governor Fubara who was accompanied by his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, his wife, Valerie Fubara and Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, touched down at the Domestic Wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in a private jet at about 12.19pm.

On arrival, Governor Fubara greeted his supporters and some of the eminent personalities who were at the Airport to welcome him.

THISDAY correspondent present at the Airport, observed the governor went outside the premises of the VIP wing, to greet the hundreds of Rivers people who were at the airport to receive him.

As at the time of filing this report, the Governor’s convoy has moved to the Government House in Port Harcourt, where he is expected to address the State later.