  • Friday, 19th September, 2025

Abducted Former Imo Assembly Member Regains Freedom

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Former lawmaker, Hon Ngozi Ogbu, who represented Okigwe state constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, was allegedly abducted by kidnappers after he visited the gang’s camp to negotiate for peace, so that he could bury a deceased relative without disturbances.

Gentle the Yahoo and his second-in-command, ‘Angel Make Up’, had earlier released a video parading the lawmaker, threatening to kill him if the Imo State Government did not withdraw security operatives from Okigwe.

However, Ogbu and over 12 other captives were rescued alive when the Nigerian Army stormed the gang’s camp in Aku, Okigwe.

According to a brief confirmation by the Imo State Police Command, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said: “The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the release of Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, the former legislator who represented Okigwe state constituency. He was released yesterday night. The Command is working in synergy with other security agencies to make sure his abductors are apprehended and brought to book.

“The Imo State Police Command reassures members of the public that we are ever committed to enhancing peace and security of every one in Imo State.”

