Over N200 Billion Spent on Roads Construction in Ekiti, Says Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Ekiti State Governor Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has disclosed that his administration has awarded road contracts exceeding 200 billion naira to cover 350 kilometres across the state.

He said this is in line with his administration’s vision to upgrade road infrastructure as part of efforts to enhance socioeconomic development.

Governor Oyebanji, disclosed these on Wednesday at the plenary of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), holding at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

No fewer than100 bishops and other leaders of the church were in attendance at the meeting.

The governor said that over 150 billion naira had already been paid to contractors with 126 kilometres completed while others are at various stages of completion.

The governor also disclosed that his administration has spent over 118 billion naira in the payment of gratuities, pensions, leave bonuses and other regular replenishment of various loan schemes to state and local government retirees in the state since the inception of his administration.

The five-day standing committee meeting is being presided over by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and the Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Addressing the clergy men at the meeting, Governor Oyebanji, who commended the Church for its immense contribution to the social, education and healthcare development of the state, described the Anglican Communion as partner in progress and a formidable institution that has consistently laid foundation for the Ekiti’s social and economic development.

Speaking on the theme of the convocation, “The Sanctity of the Church Contending for Christian Faith and Witness in the World”, the governor challenged political leaders and those in high office to see themselves as missionaries that are called to the service of God to make life better for the people and to elevate the downtrodden.

The governor explained that it was for this reason he has centered his government policies on the welfare of the ordinary people and have stayed faithful to the social contract signed with Ekiti people and religiously implementing government programes, projects and policies that are of great benefit to them.

He highlighted the achievement of his government to include, security of lives and properties, youth development and job creation with employment of over 5,000 youths, provision of stable electricity, construction of 350 kilometres of roads, renovation and equipping of over 177 health facilities and engagement of over 5,000 youths in agriculture through Bring Back the Youth into Agriculture scheme, among others.

Explaining that his administration has continue to prioritize the welfare of workers and the retirees, Governor Oyebanji said “As we cater for the need of those still in service, we remain committed to the welfare of the retired workers. The State spends an average of N5 billion per month on salaries and pensions and has spent over N40 billion on this since the beginning of the year.

“In addition to this, the state has paid N7.5 billion to state retirees and another N4.3 billion to local government retirees as gratuities, making a total of N11.8 billion. This is in addition to the payment of leave bonuses and regular replenishment of various loans schemes.

“Similarly, we have invested in road and transport infrastructure, till date, the state has awarded road contracts exceeding N200 billion, covering 350 kilometres across the state, out of this, over N150 billion has been paid to contractors with 126 kilometres completed, while others at various stages of completion and this road were carefully selected to connect commercial hubs, large communities as well as provide alternative routes for commuters.

While thanking the Church of Nigeria for allowing the state to host the meeting of such magnitude, the governor maintained that the state remains indebted to the Church for the historical role the church has played in the socioeconomic development of the state even before creation.

Earlier in his address, the Primate Henry Ndukuba, thanked Governor Oyebanji for being an ambassador of Christ in government and commended him for the development strides in the state.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the bold steps being taken to reform the Nigerian economy as well as infrastructural development across the country.

The Primate noted that despite the President’s efforts and reforms the common man continues to suffer hunger, poverty, poor healthcare delivery and insecurity.

To further overcome these challenges, the Primate urged the federal government to ensure that trade policies are reviewed in line with the current global trade realities, engage with countries whose trade policies are favourable, seek trade relationship with suppliers in jurisdiction with lower tariff, tackle insecurity, fight oil bunkering and increase production of local refining capacity.

In his welcome address, the Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, noted the event marks a significant moment in the history of the church, as he stressed that the zeal for the Gospel, commitment to Anglican orthodoxy as well as passion for Kingdom service has grown stronger especially in the drive to ensure an egalitarian Nigeria through the church.

While expressing his appreciation to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his unrivalled leadership quality, commitment to justice, and promotion of peace and development, Revd. Olusola expressed delight that the relationship between the church and Ekiti State Government has been marked by mutual respect and worthwhile partnership.