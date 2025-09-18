Italian luxury brand Angelo Galasso unveils exclusive collection at The Delborough Lagos‎



‎For the first time in Africa, renowned Italian luxury fashion house Angelo Galasso, a label admired by global elites, is set to present its latest exclusive collection in Nigeria.

‎In a statement released on Saturday, the brand announced that the unveiling will take place at the prestigious luxury hotel The Delborough Lagos, located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

‎Angelo Galasso is widely recognised for its refined approach to high-end menswear. Each collection reflects the brand’s ethos of “Evolving Tradition”, a philosophy woven into every design.

‎The statement reads: “We are delighted to announce that Angelo Galasso, the Italian luxury brand renowned worldwide, will unveil its latest exclusive collection for the first time in Africa on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, at 4:00 PM at The Delborough Lagos.”

‎Private meetings will be available at the hotel from October 2nd to 6th, 2025.