In Bid to Boost Food Production, PFI Boosts Delivery of Critical Raw Materials for Fertiliser Blending Plants

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





In a bid to guarantee seamless inflow, lay a solid foundation for robust production, as well as the continuity of supply and stability across the country’s fertiliser value chain, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) delivered 48 distinct vessels of critical raw materials for fertiliser blending across the country between 2022 and 2025.

In 2025 alone, 10 vessels had already discharged and more were expected to discharge cargoes, accounting for over 560,000 metric tonnes (MT) of input at Nigerian ports.

In a statement, Wednesday, Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) revealed that the strengthening of the value chain would ensure that blenders have access to as much material as their production capacity could support.

As of September 2025, more raw materials had already been supplied or ordered than the total supplied in 2024, even as additional arrangements were being concluded with fertiliser raw material manufacturers to stock warehouses nationwide. This strategic inflow, MOFI stated, had enabled consistent local production, with over 4.5 million metric tonnes of finished fertiliser produced between 2021 and 2024.

Cumulatively, since its inception, PFI had facilitated the production of over 128 million bags of fertiliser, delivered directly to farmers across the country.

MOFI, which will fully take over the management of PFI from the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority NSIA) by November, stated that in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for food sovereignty, PFI, a cornerstone of Nigeria’s food security strategy, was advancing efforts to secure a resilient and uninterrupted supply of fertiliser to Nigerian farmers.

MOFI stated, “As it enters a new phase, PFI 3.0 is laying the foundation for a stable supply of raw materials to blending plants, with the ultimate goal of making Nigeria self-sufficient in crop production for both food and industrial uses.

“ As of September 2025, more raw materials have already been supplied or ordered than the total supplied in 2024, and additional arrangements have been concluded with fertilizer raw material manufacturers to stock warehouses nationwide.

“Blenders will have access to as much material as their production capacity can support.”

The steady inflow of needed raw materials, the statement added, was laying the foundation for robust production and ensuring continuity of supply and stability across Nigeria’s fertiliser value chain.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, Dr. Armstrong Takang, explained that the focus of PFI extended beyond mere volumes.

Takang stated, “We are meticulously building a system that can insulate farmers from global market shocks and instil the confidence needed for long-term agricultural planning. We see the PFI as a prime example of public–private collaboration that can solve complex national challenges, and its future is a testament to Nigeria’s capacity for strategic reform.”

Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) confirmed that a growing network of blending plants was key to sustained output.

President of FEPSAN, Alhaji Sadiq Kassim, said, “We have witnessed significant improvement in productive capacity since the PFI’s inception.

“The number of operational blending plants has increased to over 90 across the country, giving us a total blending capacity of up to 13 million metric tonnes. This capacity is a critical asset in ensuring fertiliser is consistently available for our farmers, bringing it closer to their farms and reducing transportation costs.”

Despite robust supply, industry leaders acknowledge farmers’ concerns regarding rising prices in recent seasons. They said these pressures were a direct result of foreign exchange volatility and global raw material costs, not local scarcity.

To address the external pressures, PFI said it was preparing for its third phase, PFI 3.0, which was endorsed at the August 2025 Stakeholder Roundtable in Abuja.

MOFI is set to take over operational management from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) by November 2025.

MOFI said, “This transition is expected to strengthen governance and provide seamless continuity as the programme enters its next, more ambitious phase.

“The PFI’s central mission remains providing Nigerian farmers with timely, affordable, and reliable access to fertiliser, and the system is now more resilient and dependable, giving farmers confidence in consistent supply.”