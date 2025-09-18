GOD, WIFE, AND BOOKS

NOSA IGIEBOR pays tribute to

Nyaknno Osso, a consummate Librarian

I first encountered NyaknnoAbasi Osso in NEWSWATCH corporate office on Oregun Road, now Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, in early 1985. I had just joined the already wave-making weekly newsmagazine from Concord Group of newspapers.

My first impression of him was his very uncommon humility. I found that quality captivating, and it drew me to him. The more I interacted with him and got to know him better, the more my admiration for him grew.

He’s a damn good conversationalist, speaking softly in his low baritone voice. That’s because he’s deep intellectually, given his voracious appetite for reading. He lives and dreams books. After God and his beautiful spouse, they’re his greatest companion and comforter.

In its early years, NEWSWATCH had a powerful editorial team of very excellent journalists led by the founding quartet of late Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese and Yakubu Mohammed. They gave the magazine its verve and drove its achievements in groundbreaking investigative and analytical journalism. Everyone worked as a team and the magazine was flying, bringing journalism in Nigeria to another level of great reporting and excellent stories and columns delivered in elegant language.

A major force behind the magazine’s editorial excellence was the library, where Nyaknno was the boss. It’s his shrine from which he produced all the information resources required for any story or column. All you had to do was brief him on the story you had been assigned to do and the relevant information and other materials, including statistics, you needed. Within a very short time, he would deliver a file to you, containing all you asked for and even far more.

All the major stories published by the magazine had his fingerprints all over them. And it’s easy to identify those that didn’t have his invaluable contributions. They usually lacked depth and background information.

I dare say this: NEWSWATCH wouldn’t have been as successful as it was without the unique contributions of Nyaknno as the chief resources and research person. He was and still is simply very good at what he does. He’s the best in my estimation.

He’s the best because of his singular dedication to his profession. And he has been lucky as fate married him to the kind of work he has natural inclination and ability for.

He’s hardworking. At NEWSWATCH, he was always the first staff to resume work and the last to close. Except when he was out of town for official and personal engagements, he was never far from his beloved library and books. It can be said that he’s been living his dream: doing the work he loves and loving the work he does.

He initiated and single-handedly produced NEWSWATCH’s WHO’S WHO IN NIGERIA, a compendium of brief but rich biographical sketches of many prominent Nigerians in all spheres of the society. It’s a monumental achievement which he delivered with his usual dedication and attention to details. And it inspired many similar publications from other people. But none could do it as good as Nyaknno.

For those of us who knew him closely, it’s no surprise that President Olusegun Obasanjo tapped him to organise his library even before he returned to power as an elected president in 1999. During the two terms of Obasanjo’s presidency, he was the senior special assistant on Library, Research and Documentation and he meticulously curated all presidential papers, from the very important ones to the most mundane. And he was always in the official entourage in all the president’s trips both home and abroad.

He was involved in the initiation, planning and organisation of Africa’s first presidential library – the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. That the library became a reality in spite of many daunting challenges, especially funding, is partly a testament of Nyaknno’s relentless application to his work. Hence he can be immensely proud that he helped made such a gigantic, pioneering project happen.

He’s a devout Christian. And he serves God with the same dedication he brings to his work. Indeed, he’s an exemplification of the real ethos of a true Christian.

Nyaknno has been an inspiration to many of us who have known him and worked with him for a long time. For me, he’s more than a friend. He’s a brother in whom I’m very pleased. Because all those he cares about are never out of his thoughts and prayers.

So, I’m most delighted to wish my brother a happy birthday. My prayer is that God will continue to give him the strength and good health to continue to do what he loves best.

Igiebor is Editor-in-chief,

TELL Publications