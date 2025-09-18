Galaxy Backbone Receives ISO Recertification on Global Business Quality Standards

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The International Standards Organisation (ISO) has recertified Nigeria’s leading digital infrastructure and shared services provider, Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) in four key standards to boost the company’s revenue and confidence in business.

According to a statement by the company’s Head, Corporate Communicatios, Chidi Okpala, the recertification followed a rigorous and independent audit, reaffirming GBB’s ability to provide secure, scalable, and sustainable digital services to government ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), and private sector organisations.

“Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), Nigeria’s leading digital infrastructure and shared services provider, is proud to announce its successful recertification by the International Standards Organisation (ISO) across four globally recognised categories.”

The categories are: ‘ISO 9001 – Quality Management Systems (QMS): Ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality services and continual improvement across operations; ISO 22301 – Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS): Guaranteeing resilience, availability, and recovery of services in the face of disruptions; ISO 20000 – Service Management Systems (SMS): Standardising service delivery to ensure reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction and ISO 27001 – Information Security Management Systems (ISMS): protecting data confidentiality, integrity; and availability against evolving cybersecurity threats.

GBB, ‘This recertification followed a rigorous and independent audit, reaffirming its ability to provide secure, scalable, and sustainable digital services to government ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) and private sector organisations.

These certifications go beyond compliance and are a statement of trust, said the MD/CEO, Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju.

He added, “For our customers, this means the services they rely on; from connectivity to cloud hosting and cybersecurity meet the highest international standards of quality, resilience, and security.

“This is central to our mission of enabling Nigeria’s digital transformation and helping organisations thrive in an increasingly connected and competitive global economy.

“Galaxy Backbone’s ISO recertification gives stakeholders increased confidence that government MDAs can securely host and manage sensitive data, digital platforms, and citizen services with guaranteed uptime and disaster recovery readiness.

“It also assures private enterprises that they can leverage GBB’s infrastructure to scale operations, meet regulatory requirements, and assure their customers of secure digital transactions and data protection.

“GBB’s development and industry partners can trust that GBB operates to global standards, providing a robust platform for digital inclusion, e-governance, and economic growth.

“This achievement directly supports the Federal Government’s digital economy strategy by enabling end-to-end digitalisation of public sector operations, fostering innovation, and reducing risks in mission-critical services which is in line with GBB’s Integrated Digital Transformation Strategy (IDTS) 2025-2028.”