Lagos Deputy Speaker Restates Commitment to Sustainable Economic Growth

Sunday Okobi

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and representative of Apapa Constituency 1, Hon Meranda Mojisola Lasbat, has restated her office’s dedication towards the sustainable economic growth and development of her constituency by the introduction of enhanced initiatives and policies that tackle economic issues across various economic sectors.

The deputy Speaker disclosed this during the 10th Legislative Assembly Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting with the theme: ‘Governance in Action: The Gains of the Renewed Hope’, taking place in all the 40 constituencies across the state.

According to her, in regard to employment and empowerment, Lagos State Government has facilitated opportunities for youths and residents through placements in TESCOM, LASTMA, the Neighbourhood Watch, the Lagos State Rail Mass Transit (Blue Line), and the Local Government Service Commission.

“This is governance in action – creating pathways for our youths to be productive, self-reliant, and contributors to society,” she stated.

On infrastructure, Lasbat explained that, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, her constituency would be commencing extensive road rehabilitation projects through the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, which would see roads such as Adele Road, Udegbunam Street, Payne Crescent, Ogedegbe Road, Eko Lane, Aromire Street, Ashanti Close, Freetown Road, Sapele Road, Jetty Road, Idugaran Road, Cameroun Road, Oniru Street, Olofin Road, Ijora Olopa Market Road, and Julius Berger Road in Ijora GRA rehabilitated.

The lawmaker added: “These are not just roads; they are lifelines for trade, commerce, and community life. This is the Renewed Hope Agenda at work, bringing development to the grassroots.

“In the aspect of education, our efforts to provide annual JAMB forms, facilitate admissions into state-owned tertiary institutions, and deliver yearly ‘Back to School’ initiatives, including school bags, books, mathematical sets, and other materials to public primary school students as well as the donation of furniture to the public Junior Secondary Schools in the constituency has reinforced one truth: that education is the bridge between poverty and prosperity. In addition, in the sector of health, we have also introduced health insurance schemes for our constituents.” The deputy Speaker further explained that the administration also birthed initiatives such as the Annual Youth Coding Bootcamp, “which is a futuristic investment in equipping youths with skills for the digital economy.”