FOB Suspension: Air to Create 1,000 Jobs for Fresh Graduates 

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced the creation of 1,000 fresh graduate jobs through its 2025/2026 Graduate Trainee Programme, in reciprocation of the federal government’s suspension of the 4% Free on Board (FOB) levy on imports.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Ifechukwu Onyema, in a statement commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for listening to the concerns of industry stakeholders and taking bold steps that safeguard millions of jobs nationwide.

Onyema emphasized that this suspension is a lifeline for the aviation industry, which operates under unique global cost structures, and prevents economic pressures that could have crippled airlines and triggered job losses.

According to him, Air Peace is responding to this government gesture by investing directly in young Nigerians. “Just as the government has acted to protect jobs and support businesses, Air Peace is reciprocating this kind gesture by creating 1,000 fresh graduate jobs. If further supportive measures like this come from the federal government, I can assure you that thousands more jobs will be created in the aviation sector. This is how partnerships between government and the private sector can transform a nation,” Onyema said.

The airline said that it would subsequently give details for the selection of the lucky young Nigerians that will benefit from the scheme.