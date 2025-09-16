NNPC Extends Farmers’ Empowerment Programme to North

The NNPC Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has extended its ‘Vulnerable Farmers Training Programme’ to Northern Nigeria, marking the second phase of the initiative.

The programme is designed to equip farmers with modern agricultural techniques, covering areas such as climate-smart farming, organic fertilization, post-harvest loss reduction, and enhanced market access strategies.

According to a statement, the first phase of the programme held across the Southern region (South-east, South-south, and South-west), empowered over 4,000 farmers with modern agricultural practices and market-access strategies, recording significant success.

The second phase, it said, will cover North-east, North-west, and North-central geopolitical zones, with training sessions scheduled to hold in six designated states across the three zones, and one in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Highlighting the importance of the programme during the official flag-off of the first phase at Nsukka, Enugu State, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, said the initiative aligns with the federal government’s agricultural transformation agenda.

She said that the agenda seeks to boost food security, increase productivity and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the country.

“At NNPC, we recognise that agriculture remains the primary source of livelihood for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population. Yet, many farmers remain trapped in subsistence-level production due to limited access to modern techniques, quality inputs, and competitive markets. This training is designed to change that narrative,” Arukwe stated.