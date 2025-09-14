Eze, Madueke on Fire as Arsenal Crush Nottingham Forest 

Arsenal came into this season on the back of a busy summer transfer window where they spent around £250m and brought in eight players to propel another push for the Premier League title.

As they swept aside Nottingham Forest 3-0 with five of those new signings starting, the Gunners showed why such aggressive recruitment was justified.

Mikel Arteta’s side were without key trio Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and William Saliba through injury, while skipper Martin Odegaard limped off in only the 18th minute.

But it mattered little as Arsenal showed their strength in depth to cruise to an impressive success.

While Arteta will be eager for those players to return, his side – led by impressive England duo Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze – proved they have the talent and options to cope and get results.

Arteta’s front three of Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke had never played together before the Forest match.

Eze was making his full debut and capped it off with an assist for Gyokeres, while Madueke was arguably Arsenal’s best player.

“The new ones that started, five of them, I’m really impressed with them,” added Arteta.

“I think you can sense and feel that there are new relationships flourishing there that are going to give us different things.

“To become more unpredictable, Noni, I think he was exceptional as well.”

Madueke’s performance comes off the back of a week where he started both of England’s World Cup qualifiers and scored his first goal for the Three Lions in the 5-0 win over Serbia in Belgrade.

The 23-year-old beat Forest full-back Morato at will and following an injury to visiting centre-back Murillo, Ange Postecoglou swapped Neco Williams from the right to left side in an attempt to stop Madueke.

The stats back up Madueke’s impact too as he ranked first for chances created: five chances; created from open play (5), dribbles completed (4), and duels won (9) in a fine display.