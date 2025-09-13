Insecurity: Kogi CP Restates Commitment to Tackle Security Challenges

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, has reiterated his resolve to improve the capacity of the police officers in the state through the ongoing combat operations training to be able to curtail the current security challenges in the state.

Dantawaye disclosed this while speaking during a strategic conference with the senior police officers comprising divisional police officers (DPOs), area commanders, tactical and operational commanders, heads of sections and units held in Lokoja, yesterday.

The Police Commissioner explained that the purpose is to discuss pressing security challenges in the state and to adopt a comprehensive crime prevention approach to curtail emerging threats and effectively combat it.

He further stressed the importance of interagency cooperation in tackling security challenges in the state.

He called on the good people of the state to continue to collaborate with the police through information sharing that can aid on crime prevention, detection and control, stressing that community participation in crime prevention through information sharing is key for effective policing in the state.

He charged all the area commanders and DPOs to have effective community engagement and hold a strategic meeting with critical stakeholders to discuss and address major security challenges that usually occur in their respective areas of responsibilities.