Former Culture Minister, Ogbuewu Calls for Renewed Tourism Push

Charles Ajunwa

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Frank Nchita Ogbuewu, has called for a renewed push to reposition tourism as a major driver of Nigeria’s economic growth.

Ogbuewu, who made the call when the Vice President, South-east, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Wilson Uche Ugwu, paid him a courtesy visit at residence in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The former Culture and Tourism Minister underscored the need for “passion, packaging, and policy support” in pushing tourism into the nation’s economic spotlight.

He praised FTAN’s proactive engagement and urged the association to pursue its vision with consistency.

Reflecting on his tenure as the first Minister of Culture and Tourism and as a former Ambassador to Greece, Ogbuewu recalled the challenges of elevating tourism amid oil-driven government priorities.

Also, he highlighted the effectiveness of Nigeria’s soft diplomacy—leveraging Nollywood and cultural festivals—to project the country’s image abroad.

“Tourism is not just about beautiful sites. It is about packaging, passion, and consistent promotion,” he stated. “If we treat tourism as a side business, it will remain so. But if we give it the seriousness it deserves, it can rival oil in revenue and surpass it in job creation.”

He encouraged FTAN South-east and Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) to push for investment in infrastructure, professional training, and the development of cultural events that can attract both domestic and international visitors.

The duo who explored strategies to reposition South-east Nigeria on the national and global tourism map, agreed that every Igbo community has a story, a festival, or a heritage site worth promoting.

Ogbuewu pledged his continued support for FTAN and ATPN initiatives, urging the associations to remain steadfast and visionary. He emphasised that Nigeria—and the South-east in particular—needs more passionate advocates who can keep tourism alive in national conversations.

Ugwu, who is also the Second Deputy President of ATPN in company of notable practitioners and ATPN members from the South-east, said their visit was to honour Ogbuewu’s contributions to the country’s tourism sector.

He described the South-east as “a land blessed with rich history, resilience, and countless cultural treasures waiting to be rediscovered and repackaged for the world.”

According to him, the region’s distinctive assets in cultural heritage, festivals, hospitality, and the creative industries could become powerful engines of growth and sustainable development if properly harnessed.

“Our mission is to reimagine Igboland, not just as a land of commerce and resilience, but as a global hub of tourism and culture.

“Tourism can drive sustainable development, preserve our heritage, create jobs, and inspire future generations. Together with stakeholders like you, Ambassador, we believe a new narrative can be written for the Southeast.”

He further explained that FTAN South-east and ATPN are engaging veterans of the sector to learn from their experiences and to rally collective support, with a focus on partnerships with government, investors, and communities to promote projects that showcase Igbo cultural identity while creating economic opportunities.

The Vice President also highlighted the need to activate several activities, starting with the forthcoming World Tourism Day Celebration 2025, as a launchpad for renewed tourism engagement in the South-east.

He said the Iri Ji (New Yam) festivals, historic town squares, ancient caves, traditional crafts, and culinary heritage, could be developed into marketable tourism products.

He stressed the need to “tell our stories differently” so that Igboland is recognised not only for business acumen but also for its vibrant traditions, art, music, cuisine, and resilient spirit.

“Public–private collaboration, enhanced security, improved infrastructure—including accessible roads and modern hotels—and the use of digital promotion were identified as crucial components to attract tourists,” Ugwu noted.

He reaffirmed FTAN South-east and ATPN’s readiness to partner with stakeholders in organising cultural exhibitions, tourism festivals, and training workshops designed to build youth capacity in hospitality and tour operations. Such initiatives, he argued, would empower the younger generation and position tourism as a sustainable career path.

The courtesy visit concluded on a hopeful note, with both tourism enthusiasts agreeing that tourism, if deliberately harnessed, could become the region’s new oil—showcasing Igbo identity while creating wealth, unity, and pride for future generations.