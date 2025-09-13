FGC Alumni Mourn Slain Bank Manager, Demand Accountability from Bank, Govt

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Government College Kaduna Old Students Association (FEGOKOSA) has condemned the killing of one of its members, Mohammed Suleiman, a Regional Bank Manager with Union Bank, who was murdered in an attack near Katsina State barely three weeks after assuming duty at his branch.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the President of FEGOKOSA, Seyi Gambo, described Suleiman’s death as a painful loss to his family, colleagues and the nation, while underscoring the worsening security challenges across Nigeria.

He expressed particular concern over Union Bank’s handling of the matter, alleging negligence in deploying staff to a high-risk area without security escorts or adequate risk assessment.

“As an employer, Union Bank has a corporate duty of care to its staff. Disturbingly, the bank has failed to meaningfully support the search for his killers or adequately comfort the bereaved family and colleagues,” Gambo said, adding that an institution of Union Bank’s stature “cannot shirk its responsibility to protect, defend, and stand with its employees in life and even in death”.

The association, he stated, is demanding a public explanation from the bank on why employees were sent to volatile zones without protection, details of support provided to the family and investigators and measures being taken to prevent similar tragedies.

On the role of security agencies, Gambo urged the Nigerian Police Force to provide regular updates on its investigation, noting inconsistencies in the official narrative. “We strongly question the narrative of banditry since Suleiman was killed outright and not abducted, a departure from the usual modus operandi of bandits,” he said.

The General Secretary of the association, Binta Abubakar Mora, also pressed for urgent intervention by both Union Bank and the Federal Government, stressing that national development, education and business cannot thrive without safety.

In his remarks, the Global President of the Federal Government College Ugwolawo Old Students Association, Uchenna Orazulike Nnoli, called on the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive steps to address the worsening insecurity in the country, warning that it is eroding public confidence, undermining education and discouraging foreign investment.

Nnoli, who is also a member of the Leadership Committee of Unity Schools Old Students Association in Lagos (UIL), lamented that recent attacks on schools and communities have devastated families and weakened Nigeria’s social capital.

He cited the killing of Suleiman, an alumnus of FEGOKOSA, and attacks on some public schools, as example of the national loss caused by unchecked violence.

“This is unacceptable. Nigerians are losing their lives in circumstances that could be avoided or mitigated. We cannot accept insecurity as a national culture,” he said.

He urged the government to do more than offer condolences, stressing that security agencies must step up their performance.

Nnoli noted that unlike in other countries where leaders personally address violent incidents, Nigerians are left without adequate accountability or explanations.

He further commended the recent proposal of a bill for the creation of state police, describing it as a positive step towards strengthening security at the grassroots.

“We are urging President Bola Tinubu to please push this through the National Assembly. The more security agencies we have, the safer our communities will become,” he said.

He warned that unless insecurity is decisively tackled, businesses will continue to shut down, foreign investment will dwindle, and citizens will lose faith in the government’s ability to protect them and their children.