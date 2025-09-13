Coscharis Motors Slashes Prices of Renault Vehicles

Bennett Oghifo

Coscharis Motors Plc, the sole franchise holder of Renault vehicles in Nigeria, has announced a special Price Slash Campaign on select Renault models, giving customers an unprecedented opportunity to own brand-new Renault vehicles at more affordable prices.

For this campaign, three distinct Renault models now enjoy significant discounts with great savings across board. Any purchase of the Renault Koleos stand to give a customer a savings up to N5million. While a purchase of the Renault Taliant will deliver a discount of about N7million. Likewise the Renault Oroch gives the customer up to N5 million discount respectively.

Speaking on the campaign, Mrs. Helen Osandu, General Manager, Renault Sales, Coscharis Motors Plc. enjoin members of the public to seize this rare opportunity to own a brand-new Renault. According to her, “this price slash is our way of making the Renault brand more accessible and affordable to our customers. Beyond the reduced prices, each Renault model comes with a 3-year warranty or 100,000km, free services, delivery outside Lagos, as well as finance and operational lease options. This is truly an unbeatable value proposition, and we encourage customers to take advantage while stocks last,” she concluded.

Also commenting on the campaign, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group posited that the campaign underscores the company’s drive to deliver superior value for customers’ money. In his words, “At Coscharis, we continue to push boundaries in offering quality mobility solutions at the best value at all times. With this Renault price slash, we are reaffirming our promise to continually provide accessible budget – friendly and reliable ownership options to our customers with our French iconic Renault brand,” he stated.

This special price slash campaign which is currently ongoing by Coscharis Motors is available to all existing Renault owners that wants to have a repeat purchase and new prospects alike. This is equally targeted at both the Public / Government agencies and the Private sectors that needed to upscale their mobility for their operations. One of the key advantages to be part of this special deal is that Coscharis Motors as the exclusive franchise owner of the Renault brand in Nigeria will deliver the Aftersales peace of mind to all buyers across the six – political zones of the country to give the expected right customer experience to all buyers.