Osun APC Youth Leaders Support Omisore as Party Governorship Candidate

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun APC Youth leaders from across the state yesterday gave their full support for Senator Iyiola Omisore as their flag bearer for the 2026 governorship election.

The endorsement was made during a meeting at Senator Omisore’s campaign office in Osogbo, where youth leaders from all 30 local government areas in Osun State including Ife Modakeke were represented.

The local government youth leaders were led to the meeting by the state youth leader.

The youth leaders expressed confidence in Senator Iyiola Omisore’s ability to represent the party’s interests and compete favorably with Governor Ademola Adeleke, the incumbent Governor of the State, who is also the PDP candidate for the 2026 governorship race.

They described Senator Omisore as a strong and credible candidate who can hold his own against any opponent.

The motion to adopt Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s candidate was moved by the state youth leaders and seconded by the state deputy youth leaders.

The motion was unanimously agreed upon by all the youth leaders present, signifying a united front in support of the Senator’s candidacy.

Notable attendees at the meeting includes Hon. Ajubola Famurewa, Hon. Bamishaye Bambam, Hon. Lanre Balogun, Ilesha East Local Government Chairman, Hon. Jamiu Olawumi and the host of others.

The endorsement is a significant boost to Senator Omisore’s campaign, and it reflects the youth leaders’ desire for a capable and electable candidate to lead the APC in the state.