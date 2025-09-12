Niger State Deepens Economic Ties  with Russia in Agriculture, Mining

Arthur Eriye

The Niger State Government and Russia have taken steps to deepen economic cooperation in agriculture and mining, as Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago received a delegation of Russian businessmen in Minna.

This was disclosed recently in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Bologi Ibrahim.

The delegation, led by Mr. Peter Arseniev, included representatives of Sber Bank of Russia, the Russian Trade Commission, equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and Rostselmash, a global agricultural machinery company.

According to Ibrahim, the visit was a fact-finding mission following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Niger State and Sber Bank on agriculture and mining.

Governor Bago welcomed the delegation, describing the visit as a sign of commitment to earlier agreements and proof that his recent trip to Russia was yielding positive results. He expressed delight, noting that the engagement marked the beginning of a promising future for Niger State in agriculture, mining, and other collaborative ventures.

The governor assured the visitors of continuous follow-up on the partnership, while also stressing his administration’s interest in expanding cooperation into telemedicine and education.

Chairman of Niger Foods, Mr. Sammy Adigun, said the team had toured farms and confirmed the state’s vast land and water resources.

Arseniev and other members of the delegation characterized their experience as thrilling, engaging, and productive, while emphasizing the significant agricultural potential and investment prospects in Niger State. They reiterated their dedication to enhancing partnerships and mobilizing resources to foster sustainable development within the state.

A gala evening was organized to honor the delegation, showcasing vibrant traditional and cultural performances.