NASENI-PICTT Launches DELTA-2 Second Call for Proposals 

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) have launched the second phase of the DELTA-2 Programme-the 2nd Call for Proposals, which will focus on Commercialisation of all R&D outcomes in different fields of the economy.

The Delta-2 Project is a bilateral collaboration by the Federal Government of Nigeria through NASENI-PICTT and the Czech Republic through the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TA CR) targeting submissions from innovators, technology entrepreneurs and researchers in Nigeria across mining, agriculture, advanced manufacturing, science and engineering, etc. The 1st Call for Proposals under the Delta-2 programme was launched in the year 2022, following which grants were disbursed by NASENI to winners of the approved projects to scale up their enterprises.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT), Dr. Dahiru Mohammed, said Delta-2 Project has become a major driver of innovation, economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria, saying it is aimed at accelerating Nigeria’s technological growth through international collaboration.

“The DELTA-2 Programme is a catalyst for job creation, enhanced productivity and the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It will help reduce dependence on imports while boosting Nigeria’s global competitiveness,” he stated.

In his keynote speech, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, noted that DELTA-2 had the potential to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem adding that the decision is already yielding results. “Today, we can point to the stories of 12 beneficiaries from the First Call, Nigerians who are working on diverse projects across our country.

In his remarks, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, said the, “The theme is clear, it is to generate research outcomes that will lead to new products, new processes, apply results that directly enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness, create jobs and open new markets at home and abroad.”

He noted that the Delta-2 Projects priority areas range from agriculture and food technology, renewable energy, mining and industrial development, health and health technologies, advanced manufacturing, digital mobility, climate technology and defence innovations which aligns strongly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In her goodwill message, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said the initiative reflects the visionary leadership of President Tinubu’s administration in encouraging fresh ideas and innovations that can move the country forward. “This is another day of success and progress for Nigeria. It shows how much we have achieved in technology and innovation as a nation,” she remarked.

Also speaking, Special Assistant to the President on Trade, Investment and Industry, Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu commended NASENI and PICTT for aligning their efforts with President Tinubu’s $1 trillion economy agenda, emphasizing that technology transfer is central to achieving industrialization. “We must strengthen our industrial capacity to attract both global and domestic investments and to compete strongly on the global stage,” he added.