Lakowe Lakes Golf Club Announces N30m Purse for 2025 Tourney

Lakowe Lakes Golf Club has announced over N30million purse to be won at the upcoming 2025 Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, with 30 of the topmost professional players in the country and invited players across Africa on parade.

The event will tee off from Friday September 26th to Sunday 28th in Lagos

According to Femi Olagbenro, Golf Manager at Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, “The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is themed: “The Emerald Invitational”, and It underscores our commitment to hosting world-class events and positioning our facility as a hub for golf development. We are excited to bring together some of the best golfers in the country to compete at the highest level.”

The tournament will be staged on both the Par 3 course, and the Par 72 Championship Lakowe Lakes Golf Course.

This year’s event is supported by Oando Nigeria, GAC Motors, Providus Bank, ARM Holding Company, Mixtafrica, Newmark, International Breweries and many more.

The event will feature amateur members and guest players, who will have the unique opportunity to swing alongside the professionals in the last two rounds. This format promises to create an exciting atmosphere, with players getting a feel of the hospitality of Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate with potpourri of events scheduled for the weekend.

Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is part of the larger “Escape To The Green” initiative, an annual luxury hospitality experience that has become a staple of the Lakowe Golf Estate calendar.

This year’s ETTG is scheduled along with Nigeria’s Independence anniversary weekend, featuring a range of entertainment and engagement activities that promise to make it an unforgettable experience.