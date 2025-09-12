Insecurity:  Rights Activist, Kogi Government Raise Concerns over Gruesome Murder of 3 Police Officers

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Kogi-based human rights activist and Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolution, Comrade Idris Miliki, has described the killing of three police men in Okoloke as a call for a new strategy in community resilience the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by Idris Miliki, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Idris explained that the unfortunate murder of these police officers is condemnable and worrisome, lamenting that for security officers performing their legitimate duties to be killed in such manner is a sad development.

“Despite the efforts of our security men and the state government in recent times, yet this type of madness could still manifest. We sympathize with their family, the Nigeria police force in Kogi State. We urge for holistic community involvement in the security design in our state.

“This unfortunate incident has further reinforced the call for the creation of state police in Nigeria and the time is now. We call on all communities, villages and local governments in Kogi State to create a security committee in their various locations’ the activist stressed.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government said it received with deep concern reports of security breaches at two flashpoints in the state today, including an attack on security personnel in Yagba West Local Government Area, which tragically led to the loss of some gallant police officers, and a kidnapping incident along the Lokoja-Obajana road.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, and copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Thursday

“We are, however, relieved to announce that the kidnapped bus passengers have been successfully rescued by the prompt intervention of the army and local hunters who went after the kidnappers to ensure the 17 abducted passengers were rescued.

“This swift response is highly commendable and further demonstrates the capacity and resolve of our security operatives to protect lives and property. The rescued passengers have been taken to a medical facility for examination and care,” Fanwo said.