EU, NHRC Demand Reforms to Enforce Disability Rights

The European Union (EU) has raised serious concerns over the inaccessibility of banking services by over 35,000 persons with disabilities in the country.

Speaking at a consultative meeting and inauguration of the disability inclusion technical working group for implementation of the protocol to the African Charter on human and people rights and the right of person with disabilities and the discrimination against person in Abuja, the EU representative at the meeting, Winfred Achu, asked for urgent reforms to remove barriers limiting access to financial services.

Achu, while highlighting the physical challenges many people with disabilities face when trying to access Nigerian banks, including tight and poorly designed entrance that are especially unfriendly to wheelchair users and those with mobility devices, said: “You can imagine what it is like for people who are wheelchair users or even persons who use a physical device.”

“How difficult it is just to enter a bank and complete a transaction. This is not how life should be for any human being.”

She noted that despite Nigeria having passed a disability law aimed at improving accessibility and inclusivity, awareness and implementation remain low, even within government agencies.

She lamented that: “Many are not even aware of the existence of this law, or how it should be implemented.”

Explaining that Nigeria is a signatory to the African Disability Protocol, Achu, however, added that signing is not enough, the country must fully domesticate and enforce the provisions of the protocol at all levels, including federal, state, and especially community levels.

The EU commended the participation of key stakeholders including the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), urging them to work together for practical, grassroots-level implementation.

In his welcome address, Executive Secretary of NHRC, Dr. Tony Ojukwu, insisted there is urgent need for concrete, actionable policies and programmes to combat discrimination against persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Ojukwu welcomed representatives from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), development partners, and civil society organisations.

He described the gathering as a testament to the collective commitment to driving inclusive policies across all sectors.

Ojukwu said: “In our shared quest to advance disability inclusion, the NHRC, alongside the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and other key stakeholders – with strong support from Sightsavers -advocated for the signing and ratification of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (ADP).”

The event also marked the formal establishment of a Disability Inclusion Technical Working Group, a multi-stakeholder platform created to implement the ADP and other related legislations.

The initiative stems from resolutions made at a previous workshop held in October 2024, which focused on stakeholder roles in implementing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and the ADP Protocol.

Ojukwu said: “This working group aligns with Articles 33 and 34 of the Protocol, ensuring full participation, capacity building, and the establishment of mechanisms to monitor the implementation of the ADP.”

He revealed the group will serve as a coordinating body for technical support, mainstreaming disability-inclusive policies, and strengthening institutional capacity toward full inclusivity.

He also expressed deep appreciation to Sightsavers for its unwavering support and commitment to the cause of disability inclusion, stating that their contributions have been “tremendous in this journey.”

He said: “As we embark on this important work, let us remain committed as agents of change. Our shared vision is a society where everyone, regardless of ability, has equal opportunities to contribute and succeed.”

Ojukwu called on all stakeholders to work together to make disability inclusion a reality, pledging NHRC’s continued commitment to promoting, protecting, and enforcing the human rights of all Nigerians.

Earlier the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), Chief Ayuba Gufwan, noted that in other societies, rights of people with disabilities are known and promoted by ordinary people and government.

He called for full implementation of the Disability (Prohibition) Act of 2018 and a more inclusive environment for promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights for everyone regardless of ability.