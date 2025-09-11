Publisher Laments Increase in Tuition Fees, High Cost in Education Sector

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the incessant increase in the tuition fees for both public and tertiary institutions in Kogi State, the Publisher of the Lokoja-based monthly magazine, the Policy and Lawmakers Magazine, Friday Ogungbemi, has urged the government at all levels to rescue the education sector.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ogungbemi and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, as he lamented that the astronomical increase in the school fees is uncalled for, noting that the parents are not finding it easy with the present economic system in Nigeria today.

According to him, the education sector at both national and sub-national levels has long suffered a setback as a result of the failure of governments, through the appropriate agencies, to effectively carry out their constitutional functions and roles as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ogungbemi lamented that the current decadence in our primary education across Kogi State, culminating from poor funding, has remained a persistent challenge that has significantly impacted the accessibility of qualitative educational services.

He pointed out that inadequate funding has also resulted in cases of dilapidated infrastructure, insufficient learning materials, and a shortage of qualified teachers, ultimately hindering the state’s human capital development.

According to him, “The current astronomical increase of over 100 percent in the tuition fees of students in Kogi State-owned tertiary institutions is another straw that breaks the camel’s back and elicits serious concerns.

“The increase in tuition fees will make life difficult and unbearable for the students from struggling backgrounds, as they will definitely find it difficult to cope with the payment.

“This development will not only amount to denying them their fundamental rights to education but also dash their hope for a brighter tomorrow.

There is, therefore, an urgent call for the state government’s intervention to subject the new tuition fees to review in consideration of the present economic state of the people.