Mastercard, NDPC Collaborate on Virtual Privacy Training

Mastercard has announced the successful onboarding of its employees in Nigeria onto the Nigeria Data Protection Commission’s (NDPC) flagship training platform, the Virtual Privacy Academy (VPA). The milestone underscores Mastercard’s commitment to privacy, data responsibility, and regulatory compliance, while advancing its broader ambition to embed responsible data practices across Africa’s digital economy.

The VPA is a training program developed by the NDPC to equip professionals with essential knowledge on personal data governance, lawful processing, cybersecurity hygiene, and emerging regulatory obligations.

“Privacy is not just a compliance requirement; it’s a core pillar of digital trust. By enrolling all our Nigerian staff in the NDPC Virtual Privacy Academy, we are embedding privacy awareness into the fabric of our operations and supporting Nigeria’s digital rights agenda,” said Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard.

Deputy Chief Privacy, AI and Data Responsibility Officer, Mastercard, Derek Ho, said: “The Virtual Privacy Academy represents a landmark opportunity to scale privacy knowledge in a way that is both practical and impactful. Our collaboration with NDPC is equipping professionals with the tools to make ethical, informed decisions that protect individuals while enabling innovation.”

National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, said: “We are proud to work with Mastercard to deliver real-world solutions that strengthen Nigeria’s data protection ecosystem. The Virtual Privacy Academy will play a critical role in empowering professionals with the knowledge and confidence to uphold ethical data practices in a rapidly evolving digital world.”