WSJ Bestselling Author, Nordgren, Endorses Peterside’s ‘Leading in a Storm’

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





A distinguished professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) bestselling author, Loran Nordgren, has endorsed Dakuku Peterside’s new book ‘Leading in a Storm’

The book seeks to equip leaders in government, business and civil society to act with clarity and conviction in times of disruption, the author of ‘Leading in a Storm’ had said. Peterside was the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) from March 2016 to March 2020.

Among others, Nordgren, the founder of Aerocept, a leading behavioural design agency, and a Poets & Quants’ Best 40 Under 40’ Outstanding Business School Professor, called the book ‘a must-read for any leader who wants to navigate the storms on the horizon.’

Nordgren said: “‘In technology, politics, and the environment, we are undeniably living through times of disruption and upheaval. This moment calls for leaders who have the skills and strategies to navigate crises.

“Based on both research and years of practical experience, this book provides a timely blueprint for those critical moments—a must-read for any leader who wants to successfully navigate the storms ahead.”

Nordgren is recognised as one of the world’s leading psychologists and a recipient of the De Finnett Prize from the European Association for Decision Makers. His positive evaluation of Peterside’s work, a statement said, represents a clear endorsement of global significance.

Leading in a Storm, according to the author, is a practical book on crisis leadership, which delves into strategies for navigating uncertainty, decision-making in high-pressure situations, and maintaining team morale.

The book was earlier praised by Harvard Kennedy School’s Hugh O’Doherty, who described it as an indispensable resource for leaders facing uncertainty and upheaval.

O’Doherty said the work was “not just another leadership book”, stressing that ‘Leading in a Storm’ is a practical guide for navigating uncertainty and turbulence.