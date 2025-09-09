  • Tuesday, 9th September, 2025

WSJ Bestselling Author, Nordgren, Endorses Peterside’s ‘Leading in a Storm’

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A distinguished professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) bestselling author, Loran Nordgren, has endorsed Dakuku Peterside’s new book ‘Leading in a Storm’

The  book seeks to equip leaders in government, business and civil society to act with clarity and conviction in times of disruption, the author of ‘Leading in a Storm’ had said. Peterside was the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) from March 2016 to March 2020.

Among others, Nordgren, the founder of Aerocept, a leading behavioural design agency, and a Poets & Quants’ Best 40 Under 40’ Outstanding Business School Professor,  called  the book  ‘a must-read for any leader who wants to navigate the storms on the horizon.’

Nordgren said: “‘In technology, politics, and the environment, we are undeniably living through times of disruption and upheaval. This moment calls for leaders who have the skills and strategies to navigate crises.

“Based on both research and years of practical experience, this book provides a timely blueprint for those critical moments—a must-read for any leader who wants to successfully navigate the storms ahead.”

Nordgren is recognised as one of the world’s leading psychologists and a recipient of the De Finnett Prize from the European Association for Decision Makers. His positive evaluation of Peterside’s work, a statement said, represents a clear endorsement of global significance.

Leading in a Storm, according to the author, is a practical book on crisis leadership, which delves into strategies for navigating uncertainty, decision-making in high-pressure situations, and maintaining team morale.

The book  was earlier praised by Harvard Kennedy School’s Hugh O’Doherty, who described it as an indispensable resource for leaders facing uncertainty and upheaval.

O’Doherty said the work was “not just another leadership book”, stressing that ‘Leading in a  Storm’ is a practical guide for navigating uncertainty and turbulence.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.