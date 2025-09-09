KCHAqua Consortium Holds Meeting with Aba Drug Market Leaders

The management of KCHAqua consortium, a construction, infrastructure, and property development firm, held a meeting with the leadership of drug markets in Aba, the commercial city of the Abia State to foster collaboration.

The Head of Media and Communications of the consortium, Chigbu Nwaobia, said in a statement that the meeting was called by management to inform off-takers who are major stakeholders about the approval granted it by the Abia State Government for the execution of project and keep them abreast with the way forward.

In his remarks at the meeting, former Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Abia State chapter, Chief Victor Amuta, said it was cherry news for drug marketers to be operating in a regulated environment because it confers legitimacy to their businesses.

Amuta, however, emphasised that the federal government through the National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is determined to end open drug market in Nigeria, and urge the drug marketers to take advantage of the opportunity to align with government policy on pharmaceutical products marketing by identifying with the project.

Chairman of Drug Dealers Stakeholders Group, Mr. Elvis Anoruo, expressed appreciation to Governor Alex Otti for graciously providing land for the project and assured the consortium of support from his group.

He noted that the provision of land by state government has rescued members of his group from incessant harassment by NAFDAC and many struggles the group faced in the efforts to secure a permanent site for their operations.

“After many years of struggle and constant harassment of NAFDAC, we are gladded that His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti has rescued us with making our movement to a permanent site a reality,” Anoruo said

It would be recalled that Abia State Government recently granted KCHAqua consortium approval in principle to execute the state-owned Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC).